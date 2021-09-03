News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 3, 2021:

World-renowned golfer and luxury resort co-owner, Tiger Woods, prepares to host the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas beginning Monday, November 29 – December 5, 2021.

The US has slapped a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” Advisory on St. Lucia because of the risks of COVID-19.

Canada is Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To Anguilla and Bermuda due to COVID-19 cases there.

Anguilla has meanwhile lifted all quarantine requirements for vaccinated International leisure visitors staying at hotels or villas, regardless of their length of stay as long as they receive a negative test result including on day four on island. A single testing fee of USD $200 will be charged as of October 1st, 2021.

If you are Travelling To Puerto Rico, the CDC is warning To Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling There.

Royalton Grenada Resort, Royalton Luxury Resorts’ newest all-inclusive property will Reopen on October 1, 2021.

And Divi Resorts in St Croix, US is set to unveil its completely relaunched as an all-inclusive, adults-only resort this October.