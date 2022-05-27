News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 27, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 27, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Jason Stewart, a Quarter Back for the Zappers in Fan Controlled Football, celebrated his touchdown pass by lighting a joint and smoking it on the field. Stewart was cut with one game remaining in the regular season for breaking an FCF rule stating marijuana is not permitted at the game site or nearby league hotel.

Celebs Like Ice-T and CeeLo Green are among the new Weed Influencers driving $2 million in sales and 40,000 retail visits in a campaign for Columbia Care’s dispensaries.

Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus will be joining forces with MOBLAND to bring digital weed farms to the metaverse.

The Westmoreland Hemp and Ganja Farmers Association (WHGFA) in Jamaica is proposing the establishment of a free zone for cannabis in the western region of the parish to grow and sell ganja.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. has launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain – HM Pharma, in Brazil.

Recreational weed sales in New Jersey neared $25 million in the first month – from only 12 stores, state data shows.

Recreational marijuana is officially legal in Rhode Island, with adults over 21 now allowed to possess, use and grow cannabis.

Delaware Gov. John Carney Has vetoed a bill that would have legalized the possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, setting up a historic showdown with the General Assembly.

And three marijuana stocks to buy now include: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB); Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).