News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 23, 2023: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has called out President Jo Biden, demanding clemency for all federal marijuana offenders. Tyson is also a cannabis entrepreneur with his Tyson 2.0 brand.

Veterans groups and a group of law enforcement leaders are among those also urged President Biden to reclassify marijuana to a lesser status. The Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to issue a formal decision soon on lowering federal restrictions on cannabis, potentially in the coming weeks, sources say.

Jamaica Company, Pure Jamaican, has shipped it first Legal Export of THC to United States For DEA Testing. Pure Jamaican and its GMP-certified, licensed pharma manufacturer Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals are elevating Jamaica’s role on the global stage.

In a first step toward a broader legalization of cannabis, and after long delays due to strong opposition from lawmakers in the ruling coalition, Germany is set to approve the decriminalizing of cannabis for recreational use by parliament today, Feb. 23rd, paving the way to take effect on April 1 . Adn that’s no April Fool’s Day joke.

An eighth-grade student brought marijuana edibles to Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wisconsin, the principal said in a letter Thursday. According to the letter, the student distributed the edibles to other students on Thursday. The school said families of students who may have ingested them have been notified as police investigate.

A hemp store, which claims to be the largest in Germany, opened on Thursday in Aschheim near Munich, and offers its customers 1,000 different cannabis-based products on 800 square meters of space.