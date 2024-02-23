News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 23, 2024: The movie “Bob Marley: One Love” continues to defy critics and low media ratings, capturing significant box office success, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

(L-R) Reinaldo Marcus Green, Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, and Gregory Meeks, United States Representative attends a special Washington, D.C. screening of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the Motion Picture Association on February 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

To date, the film has amassed $85,088,180 worldwide, with $66,777,311 of that total coming from domestic audiences alone.

Since its debut on February 14, the movie has consistently topped U.S. box office charts. With a production budget of $70 million by Paramount Pictures, the film’s financial success is undeniable, marking it as a hit.

Globally, “Bob Marley: One Love” trails behind “The Beekeeper” and “Mean Girls” in terms of earnings. Despite this, the film has secured $29 million worldwide. In the UK, the birthplace of lead actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, the film garnered $8,758,424 over a span of just two days (Feb. 16-18). Other countries showed varying levels of financial success during similar timeframes: France reported earnings of $5,028,611, Australia $1,332,737, the Netherlands $758,508, Portugal $337,786, Croatia $81,420, South Africa $69,510, and Iceland saw the lowest with $42,548. Unfortunately, box office figures for Jamaica were not available.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin, the movie chronicles Bob Marley’s rise to fame in the 1970s until his death in 1981, offering an in-depth look at the legendary musician’s life and legacy.