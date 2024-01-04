News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 5, 2023: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Snoop Dogg just rolled out a phat new joint venture with a weed-savvy San Antonian and his beverage company. The rap mogul and his label, Death Row Records, have partnered with Hill Beverage Co. CEO Jake Hill to release Do It Fluid, a new line of hemp-derived and CBD-infused beverages. The canned drinks are available at HillBeverageCo.com and DeathRowCannabis.co.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has formally removed marijuana from its newly modified banned substances list for athletes, building on an earlier reform. Professional fighters have already been largely protected from being penalized over testing positive for THC under a policy change that UFC adopted in 2021, but now it is removing cannabis as a banned drug altogether.

The US DEA has told lawmakers it is “now conducting its review” of whether to soften federal regulation of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act. Moving marijuana off the list of Schedule I drugs would mark a significant shift away from federal enforcement of a drug that dozens of states have legalized or decriminalized in recent years. It would also clear obstacles for the growing cannabis industry, which has struggled to access banking services due to continued federal restrictions.

The inaugural Caribbean Medico-Legal Cannabis Conference (CANNA-BLISS) opened in St Kitts and Nevis with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew saying that the Twin Island Federation stands on the precipice of a transformative era.

A new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University will track 10,000 medical marijuana patients over a year or more in an effort to better understand the efficacy and impacts of cannabis therapy.