News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 3, 2023: With the temperatures dipping across North America and the UK, many Caribbean immigrants are turning to the comfort foods of their homelands to keep them warm on the inside. Here’s a Caribbean porridge that will do just that, not to mention its so tasty, you might add it to your ‘to die for’ list of dishes. Here is Caribbean Cornmeal Porridge that can be eaten as a breakfast staple.

Caribbean corn meal porridge

Ingredients

2 cups water

2-3 cups coconut milk drinkable carton variety

½ cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon salt adjust to taste

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon nutmeg adjust to taste

Sweeteners (condensed milk coconut sugar, brown sugar

½ cup sweetened condensed milk)



METHOD

Add about 2 cups water and 2 cups coconut milk to a heavy large saucepan.

Throw in ½ stick cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil.

Gradually whisk in the cornmeal, until you have add the whole thing in the pot, a little bit at a time and keep stirring with a wooden spoon to prevent any lumps.

Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mixture thickens about 15 minutes.

Add flavoring vanilla extract, nutmeg and sweetened condensed milk.

Adjust consistency with coconut and/or water if desired.

Turn off the heat. Serve piping hot with extra nutmeg and sweeteners.