News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 3, 2023: The funeral for renowned soca artist Ricardo Drue is scheduled for January 9th. Nicola Barriteau, Drue’s mother, announced the arrangements in a statement yesterday.

The ceremony will begin at 1 pm at the Holy Family Cathedral in Antigua, Drue’s birthplace.

Ricardo Drue is no more.

In her first public statement since Drue’s unexpected passing last month, Barriteau expressed gratitude for the public’s support and love towards her family during this challenging time.

“There are no words at this time to express the overwhelming love and support given as the family continues to process and come to terms with the passing of our beloved son Ricardo Robert Barriteau Drue,” she said.

She acknowledged the difficulty of this period, stating, “We are thankful for the respect shown during this extremely difficult time. Whilst we all wish the hands of time could be rewound, the harshest reality of life is unfortunately death and as much as the family would give anything to have him with us in the physical, the ultimate acknowledgement is the Almighty is in full control.”

Drue, known for hits like “Vagabond” and “Toxic Love,” passed away on December 12th, 2023, at the age of 38. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.