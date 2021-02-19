News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: A Caribbean American attorney has now been appointed a US judge.

Jamaican-born Reneé Goble has been appointed as a judge to the Denver County Court in Colorado. She replaced Judge Gary Jackson, who recently retired.

Goble, a Senior Assistant City Attorney in the Denver City Attorney’s Office, most recently served as the senior litigator for the Municipal Operations Section. As senior litigator of the section, Goble represented and advocated for city agencies and departments – including the departments of Parks and Recreation, Community Planning and Development, Safety and Transportation & Infrastructure – in commercial matters and ordinance violations. Since 2019, she also managed the city’s opioid lawsuit in federal court, overseen Denver’s case as party to the multidistrict litigation in Ohio related to the opioid pandemic, and Denver’s case as party to the multidistrict litigation in San Francisco related to the JUUL youth vaping lawsuit.

“I believe judges have a powerful role to create change in our society, and it’s a great honor to be appointed to this position by Mayor Hancock and a dream come true for me to represent my city and my community in this capacity,” Goble said. “My experience as an immigrant black woman who moved to the United States from Jamaica when I was six years old to now as a resident of this great city of ours has taught me to understand different perspectives and relate to people from all types of backgrounds and circumstances. That lived experience will guide me in upholding justice fairly and appropriately on behalf of the people of Denver.”