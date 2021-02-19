News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: As the dust settles on the new Biden-Harris Administration, questions loom as to what a trade and investment agenda for CARICOM and the US will look like going forward.

The Shridath Ramphal Center, (SRC), in collaboration with the US Embassy in Barbados and the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Barbados, is putting the spotlight on CARICOM-US relations next week.

The virtual SRC lunch time chat series will focus on the topic: ‘Strengthening CARICOM-U.S. Relations Through Trade And Investment” and is set for Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:30 EST/12:30 AST.

David Lewis, vice president of the D.C.-based Manchester Trade Ltd, will present on the topic while Felica J. Persaud, the CEO and founder of Invest Caribbean, will be a discussant.

Lewis and Persaud will focus on the challenges and opportunities they see for advancing and revitalizing government and business relations between our region and the US.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Jan Yves Remy, deputy director of the SRC.

Interested participants can register HERE