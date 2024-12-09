News Americas, New York, NY, December 8, 2024: Dominica-born Olympic gold medalist and triple jump champion Thea LaFond was among a distinguished group of Caribbean nationals recognized at the 2024 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards and Fundraiser on Sunday. The event, held at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, celebrated achievements in tourism, media, and sustainable development.

LaFond, who made history this year by securing Dominica’s first-ever Olympic medal with her gold in the triple jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics, was celebrated for her monumental accomplishments. Her victory was followed by another historic win at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, where she was crowned World Indoor Triple Jump Champion. Her extraordinary success has solidified her legacy as one of the Caribbean’s most inspiring athletes.

Honoring Excellence in the Caribbean

The CMEx Leadership Awards recognized an array of exceptional contributors from across the Caribbean, underscoring the region’s resilience and innovation in tourism and sustainability. Powered by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the event was emceed by CMEx founder and President, Marketplace Excellence, Bevan Springer, and Vanessa James, CEO of Vanessa James Media, (VJMedia).

Other 2024 honorees included leaders in tourism, media, and community development, such as:

Kashmie Ali – VP of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos

– VP of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos Tracy Berkeley – CEO, Bermuda Tourism Authority

Laura Dowrich-Phillips – Caribbean Journalist and PR Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos

Latia Duncombe – Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation

Ambassador Victor Fernandes – Veteran Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the U.S. and the OAS

Gloria and Solomon Herbert – Co-founders, Black Meetings & Tourism magazine

Dr. Lisa Indar – Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency, (CARPHA)

Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne – Owners, Fond Doux Eco Resort, St. Lucia

Vanessa Ledesma – CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, (CHTA)

Marie McKenzie – SVP of Government and Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc.

Marc Melville – CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures

Jennifer Nugent-Hill – Director of Government and Community Affairs, Tropical Shipping

Simón Suárez – VP, Grupo Puntacana

Ellison "Tommy" Thompson – Former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas

Christine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, United Airlines

A Celebration of Caribbean Resilience

The CMEx Awards emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism and the interconnectedness of media, government, and the travel industry in driving Caribbean development. CMEx, established in 2001, has become a catalyst for positive change, fostering collaboration and supporting sustainable projects that enrich local communities. “Today, we celebrate your achievements and contributions, and we also

look to the future,” stated Springer. “We envision a thriving Caribbean where tourism remains a powerful force for positive change, driving growth, protecting our natural beauty, and preserving our cultural heritage. We are proud to work alongside each of you in this mission, and we are deeply grateful for your continued support and partnership.”

Building on CMEx’s Legacy

Over the years, CMEx has sharpened the skills of regional journalists, created training opportunities, and supported the implementation of sustainable tourism projects. These efforts have cemented CMEx’s role as a bridge between the public and private sectors, promoting tourism that balances economic growth with environmental preservation and community well-being.

CMEx’s mission is to highlight tourism’s role in sustainable development through collaboration between media, government, and industry stakeholders. By enhancing awareness, providing training, and supporting impactful projects, CMEx continues to uplift Caribbean communities and strengthen the region’s global presence.

CMEx says it remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact across the Caribbean by empowering youth and communities through tourism, education, and strategic partnerships. Our mission centers on fostering sustainable career pathways in tourism, broadening access to educational opportunities, and collaborating with organizations committed to advancing sustainable tourism practices.