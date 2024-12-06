News Americas, New York, NY, December 6, 2024: The sights, sounds, and tastes of the Caribbean will light up New York City this weekend as Braata Productions hosts its 12th annual Christmas Grand Market. This beloved celebration of Caribbean heritage and Christmas traditions promises two days of vibrant cultural experiences, from arts and crafts to traditional food, music, and live performances.

A performance from last year’s Braata Caribbean Christmas in NYC.

The Grand Market will take place on Saturday, December 7th, at Merrick Academy Charter School in Springfield Gardens, Queens, and Sunday, December 8th, at Harry S. Truman High School in the Bronx. Both events combine a bustling market with a dynamic concert, offering attendees an immersive experience.

Celebrating Caribbean Milestones

This year’s Grand Market pays tribute to the independence anniversaries of four Caribbean islands: Haiti, (220 years), St. Lucia, (45 years), St. Vincent and the Grenadines, (45 years), and Grenada, (50 years). Andrew Clarke, the Jamaican director of Braata Productions, emphasized the importance of honoring these milestones through art and tradition.

“Grand Market is a longstanding Christmas tradition in Jamaica, and we’ve expanded it to include traditions from across the Caribbean,” Clarke said. “This year, we focus on the rich traditions and artistic expressions of these islands as they celebrate their histories.”

What to Expect

Attendees can enjoy over 15 food and craft vendors, a Caribbean Christmas exhibit featuring historical artifacts and festive treats, family portraits, Junkanoo parades, and a full concert with six performances. Highlights include singing, saxophone music, dancing, and a live DJ, all aimed at fostering cultural celebration and education.

“Our Caribbean Christmas pop-up display will ignite excitement among kids as they interact with old artifacts like discontinued currency, traditional irons, and displays of holiday treats such as black cake and punch a crème,” Clarke shared.

The event also creates a bridge between Caribbean-born elders and New York City-born youth, fostering connections through shared cultural experiences. “Our audiences consistently say the Grand Market reminds them of their roots and childhood memories in the Caribbean,” Clarke added.

Event Details

December 7 : Merrick Academy Charter School, Springfield Gardens, Queens (Market opens at 5:30 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m.)

: Merrick Academy Charter School, Springfield Gardens, Queens (Market opens at 5:30 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m.) December 8: Harry S. Truman High School, Bronx (Market opens at 4:30 p.m.; concert at 6 p.m.)

Tickets are available online at discounted rates HERE

Braata Productions, a nonprofit organization, receives support from various cultural and philanthropic entities, ensuring events like the Christmas Grand Market continue to bring Caribbean traditions to life in New York City.