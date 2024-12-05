News Americas, New York, NY, December 5, 2024: A$AP Rocky took a moment to celebrate Rihanna, his partner and muse, during his acceptance speech at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAAs) in New York City last night. The rapper received the Collaboration of the Year award for his successful partnership with Puma but made sure to shine the spotlight on Rihanna, calling her his inspiration.

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna and partner us rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York on December 4, 2024. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was inspired when my lady received this thing almost a decade ago,” Rocky said, referring to Rihanna’s previous FNAA honor. “Her doing that, she inspires me a lot.” He invited Rihanna and the Puma team to join him on stage, calling the recognition “one of the best accomplishments ever.”

The couple, who share two children, RZA and Riot, lit up the evening with their stylish appearance and Rocky’s heartfelt words. His speech balanced humor and gratitude as he reflected on his influence in the sneaker world, joking, “I thought there was something missing in the market—and it was me,” before adding, “I wouldn’t be anything without everybody in the team involved.”

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York on December 4, 2024. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The FNAAs, held at Cipriani South Street, celebrated the best in footwear innovation and influence. Other honorees included Kenneth Cole (Lifetime Achievement Award), Bjørn Gulden of Adidas (Person of the Year), Angel Reese (Style Influencer of the Year), and brands like New Balance and On, which were named Companies of the Year.

Rocky’s heartfelt tribute to Rihanna added a personal and memorable touch to the evening, highlighting the intersection of creativity and partnership that drives the sneaker industry.

The annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, famously known as the “Shoe Oscars,” honor the visionaries shaping the footwear industry. For nearly four decades, this star-studded event has celebrated trendsetters, style icons, innovative brands, dedicated philanthropists, rising talents, and seasoned industry leaders. A cornerstone of the footwear calendar, the awards have been a stage for groundbreaking moments, fostering game-changing collaborations and historic partnerships that redefine the industry.