News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Rich, moist, and bursting with flavor, Caribbean Dark Fruit Cake is a beloved treat that combines tradition, warmth, and indulgence in every bite. Known for its deep, spiced aroma and its signature blend of macerated fruits soaked in rum and wine, this cake is a festive favorite, especially during holidays and special occasions. Whether you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic taste of a family recipe or exploring the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean for the first time, this dark fruit cake is a must-try. Prepare to embark on a baking journey that celebrates heritage, love, and the joy of sharing a delicious slice with loved ones.

Caribbean Dark Fruit Cake Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 7 days d Course Dessert Cuisine #caribbean Servings 6 People Ingredients Ingredients For the fruit: 1 1/2 cups finely chopped cherries

1 cup finely chopped prunes

2 cups raisins

1 1/2 cups ruby port

1 cup Jamaican White Rum

1 1/2 cups currants

1/2 cup candied finely chopped citrus peel. Ingredients For the cake: 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup Plain Bread Crumbs

3 teaspoons kosher salt

4 tablespoon baking powder

3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3 teaspoon ground All Spice

3 teaspoon ground nutmeg

4 sticks unsalted butter 1 Lb – Room Temprature

3 cups packed Dark brown sugar

6 large eggs at room temperature

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 cup Lime Juice

3/4 cup Browning

1 cup Port Wine

1 cup Jamaican White Rum Instructions Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 F. Grease two 9 inch round pans with butter and coat with flour and put to the side. 4 sticks unsalted butter, 3 cups all-purpose flour

Combine all dry ingredients- flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg in a large bowl and whisk to aerate and break up any lumps add plain bread crumbs. Put to the side. 3 cups all-purpose flour, 4 tablespoon baking powder, 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 3 teaspoon ground All Spice, 3 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1 cup Plain Bread Crumbs

Cream butter and sugar in the bowl with electric mixer until creamy and sugar is dissolved. Add eggs one at a time, letting each mix in fully before adding the next. Add vanilla and Browning, mix thoroughly until color is consistent. 4 sticks unsalted butter, 3 cups packed Dark brown sugar, 6 large eggs, 3 teaspoons vanilla extract

Sift in all dry ingredients mixture slowly. Mix batter thoroughly, Add soaked fruits, Mix into batter. Add lime juice, then add wine and rum, combined slowly, until batter is consistent. 1 cup Jamaican White Rum, 1/4 cup Lime Juice, 1 cup Port Wine, 2 cups raisins

Pour batter evenly in the prepared pans fill pans to the top.

Bake for 1–to-2 hours and until a cake tester comes out clean from the middle of the cake.

Allow cakes to cool. Turn cakes out on cake stand and brush with port wine. Notes Note: Let the macerated fruit sit together for 1 week in a large Jar before baking the cake. Keyword Caribbean Dark Cake

Caribbean Dark Fruit Cake is more than just a dessert; it’s a symbol of tradition, celebration, and the vibrant culinary heritage of the Caribbean. Whether enjoyed as part of a festive spread or as a comforting treat with loved ones, its rich flavors and tender texture make it an unforgettable experience. By taking the time to macerate the fruits and carefully craft each layer of flavor, you’ll create a cake that’s as delightful to bake as it is to savor. So, gather your ingredients, embrace the process, and let this classic recipe bring a taste of the islands to your table.

By Minna La Fortune