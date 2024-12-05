News Americas, New York, NY, December 4, 2024: The world of fashion and journalism is mourning the loss of Guyanese-born international journalist, editor, author, designer, and fashion consultant, Walter Greene, who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2024. Greene, a trailblazer in the worlds of fashion and media, left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring countless individuals throughout his illustrious career.

Guyanese born journalist and fashion icon is no more. (Facebook image)

A Passion Sparked in Guyana

Born in Guyana, Greene’s fascination with fashion began as a teenager, inspired by his mother, Ivy, a talented dressmaker. At just 13, he embarked on his journey into design and soon gained national recognition in 1968 when his elegant gown was worn by Alexis Harris, Miss Guyana, who placed sixth at the Miss World competition. Greene’s designs, celebrated for their vibrant colors and innovative patterns, quickly made him a household name in Guyana’s fashion scene. He designed the iconic dashiki, which gained widespread popularity across the Caribbean.

From Guyana to Global Acclaim

After relocating to the United States in 1970, Greene expanded his career, earning accolades as a designer, journalist, and consultant. He launched his signature line, “Walter’s Wraps,” and collaborated with iconic figures such as supermodel Iman. His expertise extended to coordinating wardrobes for Miss America contestants and serving as a judge for international best-dressed events. Greene’s influence also touched the Caribbean community in Brooklyn, where he played a pivotal role in local beauty pageants.

In addition to his work in fashion, Greene was a prolific journalist and editor. He used his platform, including at the NY Carib News, to amplify stories from the Caribbean and African diasporas, showcasing their contributions to the fashion and entertainment industries. He was also a dedicated supporter of numerous non-profit organizations, contributing both in-kind and financially, including to Mustard Seed and Bikini Under the Bridge.

Championing Diversity in Fashion

A passionate advocate for representation, Greene highlighted the achievements of Black models and designers, covering events such as the “Face of Africa” beauty contest. He praised the transformative impact of diverse talent on the global fashion industry, often noting the unique energy and flair that Black models brought to the runway.

He was honored in 2006 by the Guyana Cultural Association.

Tributes

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in on social media. Musa Jackson, a close friend and Harlem ambassador, wrote on Facebook: “I’m saddened by the news of my longtime friend Walter Greene passing. To all who knew him he was a kind, witty, gentle man who loved fashion, his family and his beloved Guyana. I met him years ago as a young working model in the mid ‘80s. As a journalist he let the world know about us before there was social media through his columns. For decades he always championed us and our contributions to the fashion industry. He was proudly from Guyana and loved to let you know it. I will remember his warm smile, our Kiki’s and his kindness he always showed me. Rest in Peace dear Walter. Job well done.”

“Walter Greene’s passing is a profound loss to the travel media and Caribbean-American communities,” Bevan Springer, President, Marketplace Excellence and Caribbean Media Exchange told News Americas. “A warm and kind soul, he touched the lives of many with his cool, friendly demeanor and genuine care. I had the privilege of traveling with him throughout the Caribbean, where his passion for the region and its vibrant culture was truly inspiring. Walter’s dedication to promoting Caribbean travel and fashion elevated the region’s profile in the Diaspora and beyond. His absence will be deeply felt, but his legacy as an advocate and cherished friend of the Caribbean will live on.”

Guyanese Val Williams was also stunned at Greene’s passing. “In the world of fashion, going back to the 60’s in Guyana as a teenager, Walter Greene started to demonstrate his love of fashion and designing. Then came migration to New York city giving him an opportunity to expand and be more creative. I sincerely remember from the 1970’s to the time of his death,” Williams told News Americas. “He became a popular force on the NYC fashion scene. I was fortunate to attend many of his fashion shows. His creativity was absolutely unique and brilliant. He participated in New York Fashion week for many years and his reputation soared. NYC has lost prolific and popular talent. May he rest in peace.”

“In the wake of his loss, his creative genius, his dedication to the under-privileged, who steps up to take the place of such a creative and talented mind in our community?,” asked Guyanese Allison Skeete. “We are losing our giants,” she added.

Caribbean American advocate and radio and TV host and commentator, Irwine Clare, Sr., told NAN: “The Caribbean Diaspora has lost an outstanding exemplar when it comes on to fashion, beauty, culture and strong advocacy for ‘One Caribbean.’ Walter Greene will be missed. My last meeting with him was at CTO NYC this past summer, and of course he was my biggest cheer leader as panelist that day. His infectious presence radiated around the room.”

Greene’s legacy is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and creativity. His influence will continue to inspire generations in the worlds of fashion and journalism in the Caribbean and beyond.