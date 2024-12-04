News Americas, New York, NY, December 4, 2024: The U.S. Department of State has announced an increase in the reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” to a staggering $15 million. Oseguera Cervantes, a Mexican national and the co-founder of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), is considered one of the most wanted criminals in the world for his role in drug trafficking and violence.

Oseguera Cervantes’ Criminal Enterprise

Oseguera Cervantes has been the leader of CJNG, a notorious cartel responsible for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the United States. Under his leadership, CJNG has been linked to widespread violence and illegal drug distribution across North America. Since 2017, Oseguera has faced multiple U.S. indictments for drug trafficking and other crimes.

In April 2022, he was charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute drugs for U.S. importation, and using firearms in drug trafficking operations. Despite the charges, Oseguera remains a fugitive.

Expanded Reward Under Narcotics Rewards Program

The increased reward, offered under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP), underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling CJNG and bringing its leaders to justice. The NRP provides financial incentives to those who provide actionable intelligence about major narcotics traffickers.

The Department of State is also offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information on CJNG leaders Audias Flores-Silva and Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez.

How to Provide Information

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) urges anyone with information on Oseguera Cervantes or other CJNG leaders to come forward. Tips can be shared anonymously via:

Text or WhatsApp: +1-213-237-9990

+1-213-237-9990 Email: MENCHOTIPS@dea.gov

All identities are kept strictly confidential. Government employees and officials are ineligible for the reward.

The U.S. government’s heightened efforts reflect the urgent need to curb the cartel’s drug operations, which have fueled the opioid crisis and contributed to thousands of deaths across the Americas.