News Americas, New York, NY, December 4 2024: After 13 years behind bars, dancehall legend Vybz Kartel is reclaiming his throne with a triumphant return to the stage. The iconic artist, recently released from prison and nominated for his first GRAMMY Award, will headline the highly anticipated Freedom Street Concert on December 31, 2024, at Kingston’s National Stadium in Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel

This New Year’s Eve celebration marks Kartel’s first live performance in over a decade and promises to be a historic moment for the dancehall genre.

Freedom Street Concert: A Historic Event

Produced by Downsound Entertainment, the team behind Reggae Sumfest, the Freedom Street Concert will feature a star-studded lineup, including Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeng, Tommy Lee, Chronic Law, and Shawn Storm. Kartel’s sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, along with Lisa Hyper and Gaza Indy, will also grace the stage, making the event a true celebration of the Worl’ Boss’s return.

Tickets are available online at freedomstreetlive.com and at retail outlets across Jamaica, with multiple pricing tiers to accommodate fans worldwide.

STR8 VYBZ Rum: A New Venture

In addition to his return to live performances, Kartel has ventured into the spirits industry with the launch of his STR8 VYBZ Rum brand. Partnering with TJ Records and The House of Angostura, Kartel’s rum line features bold flavors like Fever (white overproof), Ramping Shop (spiced rum), Electric (white rum), and Unstoppable (dark rum).

“STR8 VYBZ is more than just a rum; it’s a movement,” Kartel said, emphasizing the brand’s reflection of his music and culture. The rums, produced in Trinidad and Tobago, are available across the Caribbean, U.S., and the U.K., adding another dimension to the artist’s growing legacy.

GRAMMY Recognition and New Music

Kartel’s prolific output has remained unmatched, even during his incarceration. This year, his Party With Me EP, released before his release from prison, earned him his first-ever GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. Fans can also look forward to the deluxe 10th-anniversary reissue of his pivotal album, Viking (Vybz Is King), in January 2025, featuring bonus tracks alongside hits like Unstoppable and Dancehall.

Vybz Kartel’s Enduring Legacy

From chart-topping hits like Romping Shop with Spice to his cultural anthem Clarks, Vybz Kartel has consistently shaped dancehall’s evolution and brought Jamaican music to the global stage. With Freedom Street, the GRAMMY nomination, and his entrepreneurial ventures, Kartel continues to embody the resilience and innovation of Jamaican culture.

Fans worldwide are ready to celebrate the return of the Worl’ Boss in what promises to be an unforgettable New Year’s Eve event.