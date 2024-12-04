News Americas, New York, NY, December 4, 2024: The Islands of The Bahamas are ready to dazzle visitors and locals alike with a lineup of festive events and cultural celebrations that promise an unforgettable holiday season. From the enchanting Authentically Bahamian Christmas Festival to the world-renowned Junkanoo parades, The Bahamas is the perfect destination for those seeking unique holiday experiences infused with Caribbean flair.

Authentically Bahamian Christmas Festival

On December 17-18, Pompey Square in downtown Nassau will transform into a holiday wonderland during the Authentically Bahamian Christmas Festival. Visitors will step into “Claussville,” an immersive Christmas village featuring the vibrant sounds of Bahamian school choirs, indigenous dances, drama performances, and the much-anticipated Bahamian Ornament Competition.

Adding to the excitement is Junkanoo, the heart of Bahamian culture, which will bring a burst of color, music, and dance to the festival. Handmade crafts and native dishes will also be on sale, offering visitors the chance to take home one-of-a-kind souvenirs and savor traditional Bahamian cuisine.

Holiday Highlights Across The Bahamas

Abaco’s Light Up The Harbour Boat Parade – On December 12, Marsh Harbour will shine as decorated boats parade through the harbor, creating a festive spectacle for all ages.

– On December 12, Marsh Harbour will shine as decorated boats parade through the harbor, creating a festive spectacle for all ages. Exuma’s Christmas Lighting Event – The islands of Exuma will host a series of festive events throughout December, with the Annual Christmas Lighting on December 13 being the highlight.

Ring in the New Year at Atlantis and Baha Mar

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with style at the New Year’s Eve parties hosted by Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Baha Mar Resort. Both venues will feature live music, gourmet cuisine, and breathtaking fireworks displays that light up the tropical night sky, ensuring a memorable farewell to 2024.

The Greatest Show on Earth: Junkanoo

Junkanoo, The Bahamas’ national cultural festival, takes center stage on December 26 (Boxing Day) and January 1 (New Year’s Day). With its origins rooted in the African diaspora, Junkanoo is a vibrant celebration of Bahamian culture, featuring elaborate costumes, rhythmic music, and energetic dance.

The largest Junkanoo parade unfolds on Bay Street in downtown Nassau, but smaller parades and festivities occur on Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, Eleuthera, Abaco, and other islands. Known as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Junkanoo is a joyous event that brings people together and welcomes visitors to participate. The Boxing Day Parade begins at 9:00 p.m., and the New Year’s Day Parade kicks off at 2:00 a.m.

Increased Holiday Connectivity to The Bahamas

To make holiday travel even easier, American Airlines and Delta Airlines are expanding flight options:

American Airlines: Daily nonstop flights to Nassau from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth starting December 5, 2024.

Daily nonstop flights to Nassau from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth starting December 5, 2024. Delta Airlines: Weekly nonstop service from Detroit to Nassau begins December 21, 2024, and runs through April 12, 2025.

Plan Your Bahamian Holiday Today

With an array of festive events and enhanced connectivity, there’s no better time to visit The Bahamas. For deals and discounted holiday packages, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.