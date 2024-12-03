News Americas, New York, NY, December 3, 2024: The countdown is on for the 2024 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards and Fundraiser, set for this Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami and among the prestigious honorees this year is Dominica-born Olympian, Thea LaFond.

Dominica’s triple jump athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond, seen here during a photo session at the Champions Paon day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 6, 2024 in Paris, France, is among the 2024 CMEx honorees.(Photo by Thibaud Moritz-Pool/Getty Images)

LaFond has etched her name in history by winning gold in the triple jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Her victory marked a monumental moment as she secured Dominica’s first-ever Olympic medal. Her stellar year didn’t stop there. She also triumphed at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, claiming the title of World Indoor Triple Jump Champion. Her achievements have solidified her place as one of the Caribbean’s most outstanding athletes and a source of immense pride for Dominica.

This CMEx event, powered by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, will celebrate excellence in Caribbean tourism, media, and sustainable development. The awards ceremony promises an inspiring afternoon filled with meaningful discussions and recognition of industry icons. Hosted by Vanessa James, CEO and Founder of Vanessa James Media (VJMedia), the event will bring together a distinguished group of Caribbean tourism leaders, media professionals, government officials, and influencers.

Honoring Excellence

This year’s other honorees represent diverse sectors and exceptional contributions to the Caribbean:

Kashmie Ali – VP of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos

– VP of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos Tracy Berkeley – CEO, Bermuda Tourism Authority

– CEO, Bermuda Tourism Authority Laura Dowrich-Phillips – Caribbean Journalist and PR Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos

– Caribbean Journalist and PR Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos Latia Duncombe – Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation

– Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Ambassador Victor Fernandes – Veteran Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the U.S. and the OAS

– Veteran Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the U.S. and the OAS Gloria and Solomon Herbert – Co-founders, Black Meetings & Tourism magazine

– Co-founders, Black Meetings & Tourism magazine Dr. Lisa Indar – Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

– Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne – Owners, Fond Doux Eco Resort, St. Lucia

– Owners, Fond Doux Eco Resort, St. Lucia Vanessa Ledesma – CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)

– CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Marie McKenzie – SVP of Government and Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc.

– SVP of Government and Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc. Marc Melville – CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures

– CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures Jennifer Nugent-Hill – Director of Government and Community Affairs, Tropical Shipping

– Director of Government and Community Affairs, Tropical Shipping Simón Suárez – VP, Grupo Puntacana

– VP, Grupo Puntacana Ellison “Tommy” Thompson – Former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas

– Former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas Christine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, United Airlines

Celebrating Caribbean Resilience

The 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards will not only honor individual achievements but also highlight the Caribbean’s strength and innovation in tourism and sustainable development. It serves as a vital networking opportunity for stakeholders committed to advancing the region’s growth and resilience.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://bit.ly/cmexawards2024.

ABOUT CMEx

Established in 2001, the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) initiative has long been at the forefront of fostering collaboration between media, government, and the travel and tourism industry to highlight tourism’s role in sustainable development.

CMEx’s mission is clear: to enhance the ability of key stakeholders—including the media, government officials, and communities—to recognize tourism’s critical impact on sustainable development. In addition to raising awareness, CMEx lends direct support to communities through expert guidance, financial contributions, and in-kind assistance.

A Platform for Collaboration

Central to CMEx’s approach is the creation of spaces where Caribbean and international journalists can interact with members of the hospitality sector. These connections aim to generate synergies that drive progress and uplift island communities.

Building on Success

Since its inception, CMEx has left a lasting impact by:

Sharpening the skills of journalists in the region and beyond.

Creating freelance opportunities and providing advanced training for Caribbean media professionals in North America.

Forging innovative partnerships between public and private sector organizations.

Supporting the development and implementation of sustainable tourism projects that protect the environment and enrich local communities.

Through these efforts, CMEx continues to serve as a vital catalyst for positive change in the Caribbean, promoting a tourism model that balances growth with sustainability and community empowerment.