News Americas, New York, NY, December 3, 2024: Golf icon Tiger Woods is in Nassau, Bahamas, for the highly anticipated 2024 Hero World Challenge,.

The event is set for tee off at the Albany Golf Club from December 5-8th. The 20-man tournament, now in its 10th year at Albany, promises exciting play and a generous $5 million purse, with the winner set to take home $1 million.

Tiger Woods speaks to the media during his media conference as a preview for the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 3, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Although Woods, a five-time Hero World Challenge champion, is not competing this year, he remains an integral part of the event as its host. Woods announced his absence last week via social media, citing his recovery from a micro-decompression surgery performed in September to alleviate nerve impingement and back pain.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge but always look forward to being tournament host,” Woods wrote in his post.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The 2024 Hero World Challenge boasts a stellar field featuring World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who remains the only past winner participating this year. Other major champions in the mix include Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Keegan Bradley, collectively holding eight major titles.

Several players will make their debut at Albany, including Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon, Akshay Bhatia, and Nick Dunlap.

The tournament lineup saw last-minute changes, with Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Young joining the roster as replacements for Hideki Matsuyama and Billy Horschel. Tony Finau also withdrew, making way for Sepp Straka.

Broadcast and Prize Details

The event will air live on Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock, with comprehensive coverage across all four days:

Thursday, Dec. 5: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

All 20 competitors will leave with a share of the purse, with the last-place finisher earning $120,000.

The Hero World Challenge continues to offer a thrilling close to the golfing year, blending top-tier competition with a relaxing Bahamian setting. Fans eagerly await the showdown at Albany, where the world’s best will vie for glory.