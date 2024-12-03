News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Ginger beer is a timeless, invigorating drink that perfectly balances the bold spice of fresh ginger with subtle hints of warm cinnamon and aromatic pimento. Whether enjoyed on its own, over Ice, or as a mixer in cocktails, this homemade version brings the authentic essence of this classic beverage to your table. Unlike its commercial counterparts, this ginger beer is all-natural and easy to make, requiring only a handful of ingredients and a little patience to steep the flavors overnight. Stay tuned as we walk you through the simple steps to craft your own delicious beer at home! The recipe follows below.

Ginger Beer To make ginger beer, steep grated ginger, pimento, and cinnamon in boiling water overnight. Strain the mixture, sweeten to taste, and refrigerate. Serve chilled over ice for a refreshing and spicy beverage. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Resting Time 12 hours hrs Total Time 12 hours hrs Servings 8 People Calories 120 kcal Ingredients 3 lbs ginger fresh grated

12 pimento whole

3 Cinnamon sticks

2 gallons water

3-4 lbs Sugar granulated Instructions Preparation

In a deep pot bring two gallons of water to a boil. 2 gallons water

Add freshly grated ginger and 12 whole pimento. 3 lbs ginger, 12 pimento, 3 Cinnamon

Remove from the fire and allow the mixture to steep overnight.

Strain the ginger mixture into a pitcher, discarding the solids except pimento.

Sweeten to taste. 3-4 lbs Sugar

Pour mixture in bottles and refrigerate.

Serve with ice. Notes Cheeers! Keyword Ginger Beer

