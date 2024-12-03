Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Ginger beer is a timeless, invigorating drink that perfectly balances the bold spice of fresh ginger with subtle hints of warm cinnamon and aromatic pimento. Whether enjoyed on its own, over Ice, or as a mixer in cocktails, this homemade version brings the authentic essence of this classic beverage to your table. Unlike its commercial counterparts, this ginger beer is all-natural and easy to make, requiring only a handful of ingredients and a little patience to steep the flavors overnight. Stay tuned as we walk you through the simple steps to craft your own delicious beer at home! The recipe follows below.

Caribbean-ginger-beer

Ginger Beer

To make ginger beer, steep grated ginger, pimento, and cinnamon in boiling water overnight. Strain the mixture, sweeten to taste, and refrigerate. Serve chilled over ice for a refreshing and spicy beverage.
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 10 minutes
Resting Time 12 hours
Total Time 12 hours 20 minutes
Course Drinks
Cuisine #caribbean
Servings 8 People
Calories 120 kcal

Ingredients
  

  • 3 lbs ginger fresh grated
  • 12 pimento whole
  • 3 Cinnamon sticks
  • 2 gallons water
  • 3-4 lbs Sugar granulated

Instructions
 

  • Preparation
  • In a deep pot bring two gallons of water to a boil.
    2 gallons water
  • Add freshly grated ginger and 12 whole pimento.
    3 lbs ginger, 12 pimento, 3 Cinnamon
  • Remove from the fire and allow the mixture to steep overnight.
  • Strain the ginger mixture into a pitcher, discarding the solids except pimento.
  • Sweeten to taste.
    3-4 lbs Sugar
  • Pour mixture in bottles and refrigerate.
  • Serve with ice.

Notes

Cheeers!
minna-la-fortune
EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president, Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfoodscaribbean/

