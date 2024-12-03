News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Ginger beer is a timeless, invigorating drink that perfectly balances the bold spice of fresh ginger with subtle hints of warm cinnamon and aromatic pimento. Whether enjoyed on its own, over Ice, or as a mixer in cocktails, this homemade version brings the authentic essence of this classic beverage to your table. Unlike its commercial counterparts, this ginger beer is all-natural and easy to make, requiring only a handful of ingredients and a little patience to steep the flavors overnight. Stay tuned as we walk you through the simple steps to craft your own delicious beer at home! The recipe follows below.
Ginger Beer
Ingredients
- 3 lbs ginger fresh grated
- 12 pimento whole
- 3 Cinnamon sticks
- 2 gallons water
- 3-4 lbs Sugar granulated
Instructions
- Preparation
- In a deep pot bring two gallons of water to a boil.2 gallons water
- Add freshly grated ginger and 12 whole pimento.3 lbs ginger, 12 pimento, 3 Cinnamon
- Remove from the fire and allow the mixture to steep overnight.
- Strain the ginger mixture into a pitcher, discarding the solids except pimento.
- Sweeten to taste.3-4 lbs Sugar
- Pour mixture in bottles and refrigerate.
- Serve with ice.
Notes
