Caribbean Christmas Recipes – Haitian Kremas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 18, 2020: As we count down to Christmas, we again feature a Caribbean Christmas recipe, one that is popular in Haiti and so simple to make. Here’s how to make Kremas thanks to Haitian Recipes.com.

INGREDIENTS

2 cans of sweetened condensed milk (14oz.)

1 can of evaporated milk (12 oz.)

1 tsp of lemon zest

1 tsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of almond extract

2 tsp of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of white rum then add to taste

1/2 can cream of coconut (15 oz)

METHOD

In a large bowl or pitcher, add the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, rum, cinnamon, nutmeg, almond, and vanilla.

Stir well.

Pour into glass bottles and chill in refrigerator.

Serve chilled. Enjoy!

Bon Appetite