Reported By Coral Sherman

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 18, 2020: Trinidad and Tobago soca stars, Umi Marcano and Irwin “Scrunter” Reyes Johnson, are putting the spotlight on COVID-19, parang style, this Christmas.

“We Parangin,” recently released reiterated the message of sanitizing, mask wearing, social distancing and staying safe as the two sings: “Sanatize dem one by one, before dey come an drink yuh rum!”

“It is our social responsibility as artists to ensure Paranderos adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, as this is a Christmas like none before it,” Marcano explained.

The song fuses Soca Parang with dancehall without diluting the genre.

In Trinidad and Tobago, traditional parang music is largely performed around Christmastime, when – pre-pandemic – singers and instrumentalists – collectively known as the parranderos – travel from house to house in the community, often joined by friends and neighbors family etc. using whatever instruments are at hand.

Popular parang instruments include the cuatro, a small, four-string guitar; and maracas, locally known as chac-chacs. Other instruments often used are violin, guitar, claves, locally known as toc-toc; box bass, an indigenous instrument, tambourine, mandolin, bandol, caja, a percussive box instrument, and marimbula, an Afro-Venezuelan instrument. In exchange for the entertainment, parranderos are traditionally given food and drink: pasteles, pastelle, sorrel, rum and Ponche Crema, a form of alcoholic eggnog. A new type of parang has emerged in recent years called Soca Parang.

