News Americas, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thurs., March 28, 2024: Regional airlines, Caribbean Airlines, is set to launch its latest initiative, the “Caribbean Village Cricket” program, aimed at celebrating the vibrant tapestry of Caribbean culture through the sport of cricket.

The announcement comes alongside the unveiling of the airline’s new Instagram page, @ourcaribbeanexperience, as part of its commitment to highlighting the unique essence of the region.

The “Caribbean Village Cricket” program follows the success of Caribbean Airlines’ recent “Culture in D’Park” event during the Trinidad Carnival and is poised to become a cornerstone of its broader Caribbean Culture program, with further components slated for release later this year.

The inaugural matches of “Caribbean Village Cricket” are scheduled to take place in Trinidad across three iconic locations: the Powergen Penal Sports Club, Santa Cruz Sports Association, and the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

The planned dates for the tournament are as follows:

Trinidad – March 29 – 31

– March 29 – 31 Kingston, Jamaica – April 20

– April 20 Georgetown, Guyana – April 28

– April 28 Finals – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad – May 5

CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera, expressed the significance of village cricket within Caribbean culture, emphasizing its role in fostering community spirit and camaraderie. “In the Caribbean, cricket is more than just a sport; it’s a tradition that unites people of all backgrounds and ages,” stated Medera. “The village cricket matches evoke a sense of home and serve as vibrant social gatherings, where families come together to cheer on their local teams, transcending the boundaries of the cricket field.”

Beyond its athletic dimension, cricket serves as a powerful force for unity, instilling a sense of identity and pride within communities. Whether played on the breezy grounds of Guyana or the lush fields of Jamaica, village cricket encapsulates the rich cultural heritage that defines the Caribbean region.