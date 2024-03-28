News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Mar. 28, 2024: Gladys Knight and Seal are coming to the Caribbean this summer.

American singer & songwriter Gladys Knight, seen here performing at the Ryman Auditorium on April 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, is set to perform in Curacao this August. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The top global entertainers are set to perform at the much-anticipated return of the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Piscadera Bay, this three-day extravaganza is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, August 29, marking a triumphant revival after a five-year hiatus.

Joining the ranks of esteemed headliners like Mark Anthony and Nile Rodgers from the legendary disco band CHIC, Gladys Knight and Seal are poised to deliver unforgettable performances, captivating audiences with their timeless hits. From soulful ballads to infectious rhythms, their presence adds a dynamic dimension to the festival’s diverse musical offerings, which span across genres from R&B to Latin.

Heralded as a celebration of both music and the idyllic destination of Curaçao itself, the event promises an immersive experience for attendees. Against a backdrop of swaying palm trees and pristine beaches, festival-goers will have the opportunity to revel in the magic of live music across three stages, basking in the warm Caribbean breeze as they dance the night away.

“We are thrilled to announce the stellar lineup for the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival,” expressed Hugo Clarinda, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Curaçao Tourist Board. “As we mark the festival’s tenth edition, we invite music enthusiasts and travelers alike to join us for an unforgettable weekend filled with world-class entertainment and the vibrant spirit of Curaçao.”

In addition to the musical extravaganza, attendees can indulge in the island’s rich culinary offerings and explore its cultural treasures, making the festival a truly immersive experience. Ticket sales for the Curaçao North Sea Jazz 2024 Festival will commence on April 1, offering music lovers the opportunity to secure their spot at this eagerly awaited event.

As anticipation builds for the return of this iconic festival, Curaçao says it stands ready to welcome visitors from around the globe for a weekend of unparalleled music, entertainment, and Caribbean hospitality.