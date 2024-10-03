News Americas, New York, NY, October 3, 2024: Inter-regional travel in the Caribbean is getting a boost, thanks to new routes from Trinidad-and Tobago Caribbean Airlines.

A couple sits on a bench on the plage de Case Navire in Schoelcher, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Caribbean Airlines is expanding its regional connectivity with the launch of new flights from Trinidad to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, as part of its growth strategy. Pending government approval, the airline will begin service to Martinique on December 3rd and to Guadeloupe on December 7th. Flights to both destinations will operate four times a week.

This move will enhance travel efficiency across the region, further connecting the French, Spanish, Dutch, and English-speaking Caribbean. Earlier this year, Caribbean Airlines introduced new flights to Puerto Rico and is set to launch service to Tortola from in the British Virgin Islands on October 14th.

MARTINIQUE FLIGHT SCHEDULE

OPERATING

DAYS FLIGHT

NUMBER ROUTE DEPARTURE

TIME ARRIVAL

TIME FRIDAY & SUNDAY BW 274 TRINIDAD – MARTINIQUE 4:50 PM 6:20 PM BW 275 MARTINIQUE – TRINIDAD 7:05 PM 8:30 PM



TUESDAY BW 276 TRINIDAD – MARTINIQUE 3:05 PM 4:35 PM BW 277 MARTINIQUE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 5:20 PM

7:00 PM 6:15 PM

8:00 PM

SATURDAY BW 278 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – MARTINIQUE 3:45 PM

5:30 PM 4:45 PM

6:25 PM BW279 MARTINIQUE – TRINIDAD 7:15 PM 8:40 PM

GUADELOUPE FLIGHT SCHEDULE

OPERATING

DAYS FLIGHT

NUMBER ROUTE DEPARTURE

TIME ARRIVAL

TIME



THURSDAY & SATURDAY

BW 282 TRINIDAD – ST LUCIA ST LUCIA – DOMINICA

DOMINICA – GUADELOUPE 9:40 AM

11:30 AM

12:55 PM 10:45 AM

12:10 PM

1:40 PM

BW 283 GUADELOUPE – DOMINICA DOMINICA – ST LUCIA ST LUCIA – TRINIDAD 2:25 PM

3:50 PM

5:25 PM 3:00 PM

4:40 PM

6:30 PM

SUNDAY BW 284 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – GUADELOUPE 4:35 PM

6:20 PM 5:35 PM

7:40 PM BW 285 GUADELOUPE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 8:25 PM

10:20 PM 9:35 PM

11:20 PM

WEDNESDAY BW 286 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – GUADELOUPE 7:00 AM

8:45 AM 8:00 AM

10:05 AM BW 287 GUADELOUPE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 10:50 AM

12:40 PM 12:00 PM

1:40 PM

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, expressed his excitement, stating: “For the first time in years, journeys that once took several hours can now be completed in just 90 minutes. We’re not just offering flights; we’re offering greater convenience and efficiency for business and leisure travelers alike.”

Ilet de Gosier Guadeloupe in the background.

In addition to Trinidad and Barbados, the new flights will connect Martinique and Guadeloupe to other Caribbean destinations, fostering greater cultural and economic exchange. Nathalie Sebastien, President of Société Aéroport Martinique Aimé Cesaire (S.A.M.A.C.), praised the new routes: “The arrival of Caribbean Airlines marks a significant milestone in improving Martinique’s connectivity within the Caribbean region.”

Bénédicte di Geronimo, President of the Martinique Tourism Authority, also welcomed the move, highlighting its potential to strengthen the island’s tourism industry and deepen cultural and economic ties within the region.

With these new services, Caribbean Airlines continues to offer a reliable and seamless travel experience, reinforcing its role as a key player in Caribbean aviation.