News Americas, New York, NY, October 3, 2024: Grammy-winning, Jamaican born reggae star, Buju Banton, fresh off his US return, is set to make his long-awaited return to Canada on October 13.

Buju Banton performing onstage during Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom New York on July 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Banton recently acquired his Canadian visa, a milestone that allows him to bring his tour to Scotiabank Arena. In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, the Till I’m Laid to Rest singer expressed his excitement about returning to Canada.

“This means I have a chance to present the culture and Buju Banton to Canadians once more. Performing for the masses is always a joy, but Canada is a special place for us Maroons,” Banton shared.

The iconic artist, also known as “The Gargamel,” will perform at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto – his first Canadian performance in over 15 years.

The Toronto concert is part of Banton’s North American arena tour and follows his successful U.S. shows, including two sold-out performances in New York. This tour marks his return to the U.S. stage after a 13-year hiatus.

Currently back in Jamaica, Banton is preparing for his highly anticipated Intimate Concert on January 4, 2025, at Plantation Cove in St. Ann. Despite recent scheduling adjustments, Banton’s Overcomer Tour is set to continue with stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Chicago in 2025.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable performance as Banton showcases his legendary reggae talent and rich Jamaican heritage to a Canadian audience once again.