News Americas, New York, NY, October 3, 2024: The United States and Guatemala have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing security, democracy, and rule of law through a newly established High-Level Security Dialogue. This inaugural dialogue, announced in a joint statement by both governments, marks a significant milestone in strengthening their bilateral relationship and addressing common security challenges.

Members of the General Inspectorate of the Guatemalan National Civil Police guard arrested police members on arrival at a court hearing, in Guatemala City on October 1, 2024, following the dismantle of a human trafficking network. Guatemalan authorities captured 36 people after dismantling a network of human traffickers made up of police members and civilians, Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez said. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The dialogue will focus on a shared strategy to combat transnational security threats, with both nations recognizing that enhanced cooperation is vital for addressing issues such as drug trafficking, organized crime, and corruption. U.S. and Guatemalan officials also highlighted the importance of transparency and good governance in advancing these mutual goals.

A major element of this partnership is the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) committing approximately $100 million to Guatemala’s security and justice initiatives. The investment, announced in Washington, D.C., in March 2024, is part of the “Guatemala Se Transforma” initiative, which includes three key pillars: Alliances, Good Governance, and Safe Communities.

Alliances

During the dialogue, both governments emphasized the value of building partnerships with a diverse range of actors, including the private sector, Indigenous groups, and Garifuna communities. These discussions aim to promote collaboration on security measures, especially at Guatemalan ports, and to create community-based solutions to local challenges. Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen the National Civil Police by promoting the recruitment and retention of women, Indigenous people, and Garifuna communities to ensure a more representative force.

Good Governance

Both the U.S. and Guatemala stressed the need for robust actions to counter corruption and strengthen democratic institutions. Guatemala is taking steps to modernize its National Civil Police to respond better to emerging security threats, enhance accountability, and improve services for citizens. The dialogue also underscored the importance of strategies to foster citizen confidence and establish stronger reporting mechanisms to combat corruption.

Safe Communities

The two countries recognized Guatemala’s significant efforts in combatting drug trafficking, particularly with a notable increase in drug interdiction, totaling almost 11,000 kilograms of illicit substances seized through September 2024—a 223 percent rise over the previous year. Guatemala is also set to introduce new regulations to control and investigate the use of chemical precursors in synthetic drug production, including fentanyl.

Additionally, the U.S. will support the certification of the Fraijanes 1 Rehabilitation and Reintegration Center by the American Correctional Association, a step towards improving prison conditions in Guatemala according to international standards.

To strengthen anti-corruption measures within the security sector, the U.S. will expand its support for Guatemala’s National Commission Against Corruption, helping to implement mechanisms in line with international anti-corruption conventions.

Commitment to Ongoing Dialogue

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the High-Level Security Dialogue, which will focus on strategic planning and the implementation of short-, medium-, and long-term initiatives. The dialogue is seen as a way to increase bilateral capacity to address national security issues and the root causes of migration, thereby fostering greater security and prosperity in the region.

This new dialogue builds on previous high-level engagements between the two nations, including the U.S.-Guatemala High-Level Economic Dialogue in March and the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection Ministerial in May, furthering the shared objectives of promoting security, democracy, and economic prosperity across Guatemala and the broader region.