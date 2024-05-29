News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Weds. May 29, 2024: Caribbean American rapper and singer Sean Kingston has waived his right to fight extradition in a California court and agreed to be turned over to authorities in Florida. Kingston, 34, and his mother, Janice Turner, are charged with committing over a million dollars worth of fraud.

Sean Kingston is now in a CA jail awaiting extradition to Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Kingston did not make a public court appearance but signed papers agreeing to skip extradition hearings, as confirmed by representatives from San Bernardino courts and the sheriff’s office. He remained in a Southern California jail on Tuesday night as Kisean Paul Anderson, inmate 2405370702 of SBCSD – West Valley Detention Center at 9500 Etiwanda Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA. But sheriff’s officials will coordinate with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to return him to Florida.

Kingston was arrested last Thursday, May 23rd, at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert, where he was performing. His mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day when a SWAT team raided Kingston’s rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They are charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes. According to arrest warrants from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, they allegedly stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade, and furniture. The warrants specify thefts amounting to nearly $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, over $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a custom bed maker.

Kingston was already on two years’ probation for trafficking stolen property. His mother previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2006, serving nearly 1.5 years in prison for stealing over $160,000.

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston and Turner, stated they planned to waive extradition and looked forward to addressing the charges in a Florida court, confident of a successful resolution.