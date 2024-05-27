News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Mon. May 27, 2024: Caribbean American singer, Sean Kingston, remains an inmate at a California jail after being busted following a show at Fort Irwin, CA, for grand theft and a scheme to defraud.

The singer, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, is now inmate 2405370702 of SBCSD – West Valley Detention Center at 9500 Etiwanda Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Sean Kingston, who performs live on stage during “Hot Summer Night” concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)Sean Kingston, who performed live on stage during “Hot Summer Night” concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida, is now in a CA jail. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old, singer, is set to face an extradition hearing tomorrow, before he’s sent back to Florida to answer charges. Kingston, whose mother is Jamaican, rose to fame after he was signed with American record producer J. R. Rotem’s label Beluga Heights Records and released the 2007 debut single, “Beautiful Girls,” which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer has not had a hit since.

Cops allege that over a 6 month period, Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, stole almost $500K in jewelry, more than $200K from Bank of America, $160K from a car dealer, $100K from First Republic Bank and even $86K for a customized bed.

Turner was released after four days in jail on Sunday. Broward County Sheriff’s raided the singer’s rental property on Thursday, May 23rd, and arrested Turner.

According to court records, the 61-year-old is facing 8 charges, including conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft.