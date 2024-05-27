News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 27, 2024: Caribbean born, Grammy-winning rapper Nicki Minaj says God and her lawyers will deal with the case, following her arrest in Amsterdam on May 25th, allegedly for having pre-rolled weed.

Caribbean born rapper Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City, days prior to her Amsterdam arrest. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Authorities at Amsterdam airport detained Minaj, whose legal name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, according to her Instagram Live video.

“After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded,” Minaj said, after missing her Manchester, England, concert as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Minaj shared her frustration, stating: “So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded in getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have so much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho.”

The Manchester venue, Co-op Live, confirmed the cancellation and expressed disappointment.

In her Instagram Live, Minaj recorded her detainment, with a Dutch official stating she was being arrested for “carrying drugs.” The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee later released a statement, confirming the arrest of a 41-year-old American woman on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. After a fine, she was allowed to continue her journey.

Minaj initially refused to get into the police vehicle without a lawyer present, but eventually complied. She expressed concern about the delay affecting her show in Manchester. Minaj claimed the pre-rolls found belonged to her security and criticized the handling of her luggage.

*NewsAmericasNow.com