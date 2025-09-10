The Real-Time Caribbean Billionaires Of 2025

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 10, 2025: The Caribbean continues to make its mark on the global billionaire map, with a diverse group of business moguls, investors, and cultural icons featured on the latest Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. From finance and cryptocurrency to health products and music, the 2025 Caribbean billionaires reflect the dynamism and global influence of the region and its appeal. Here are today’s real time Caribbean billionaires.

Kenneth Dart Tops the Caribbean List

At the top of the regional ranking is US-born Kenneth Dart, with an estimated net worth of $13.1 billion, making him the 212th richest person in the world. The 70-year-old investor, who is listed as from Belize, built his fortune through strategic global investments. Dart’s wealth grew by $86 million on the latest trading day, reflecting his consistent ability to navigate shifting global markets.

Justin Sun: Crypto Billionaire

The Caribbean’s second-highest entry is Chinese-born Justin Sun, the 35-year-old cryptocurrency entrepreneur who now calls St. Kitts and Nevis home. With a net worth of $8.5 billion, Sun ranks 401st globally. Known for founding the blockchain platform TRON, Sun’s wealth reflects the volatile yet lucrative world of digital currencies. Unlike other billionaires on the list, Sun’s fortune remained unchanged in the latest report, but his position solidifies the Caribbean’s stake in the growing fintech space.

Myron Wentz: Health Products Mogul

While he was born in the US, Myron Wentz, the 85-year-old founder of nutritional supplement company USANA Health Sciences, calls St. Kitts and Nevis home and is listed as a billionaire from the federation, its second. Wentz, with a net worth of $1.3 billion, ranks 2731st worldwide. While his wealth dipped slightly by $2 million (-0.14%), his influence in the global health products industry remains strong, underscoring the Caribbean’s surprising ties to wellness entrepreneurship.

Rihanna: Music, Cosmetics, and Billionaire Stardom

One of only four Caribbean billionaires is Rihanna – seen on September 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

No Caribbean billionaire list would be complete without Rihanna, the Barbadian superstar who parlayed her music career into a business empire. At 37 years old, Rihanna’s net worth stands at $1 billion, ranking her 3067th globally. Her wealth stems largely from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, which redefined diversity and inclusivity in global fashion and beauty. Rihanna remains the only Caribbean-born woman on the billionaire list, a symbol of both cultural power and business acumen.

Michael Lee-Chin: Jamaican-Born, Canadian-Based

While Michael Lee-Chin is not listed as a Caribbean billionaire per Forbes’ country criteria, his story remains deeply tied to Jamaica. Born in Port Antonio, the 74-year-old mutual funds magnate is ranked 2972nd in the world with a net worth of $1.1 billion. Forbes lists him under Canada, where his company Portland Holdings is headquartered. Still, Lee-Chin continues to run several Caribbean companies and invest Caribbean, reinforcing his influence across the region.

A Diverse Billionaire Class

From Belize to Barbados, and St. Kitts to Jamaica, the Caribbean’s billionaires embody a wide range of industries and paths to wealth:

Traditional finance and investments (Dart, Lee-Chin)

Emerging digital currencies (Sun)

Health and wellness (Wentz)

Entertainment and consumer goods (Rihanna)

Their collective presence not only adds visibility to the region on Forbes’ global scale but also serves as inspiration for future generations of Caribbean entrepreneurs, artists, and innovators.