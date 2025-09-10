News Americas, OREM, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025: Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot today while speaking at a Utah Valley University event, prompting immediate shock across political spheres. As the nation processes this tragic news, attention is turning to the inflammatory rhetoric that defined much of his public persona – remarks that targeted Haitians, Black professionals, immigration, and diversity initiatives.

Death at Utah Event

Kirk, age 31, was shot in the neck during his “American Comeback Tour” keynote. Authorities said the gunman fired from approximately 200 yards away and had not yet been identified or captured as of Wednesday evening. The university assured students and faculty that safety protocols were in place, and the FBI has joined the investigation.

FLASHBACK – Charlie Kirk debates with students at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Comments That Stirred Controversy

Among Kirk’s most incendiary remarks were vivid attacks on Haitian culture, especially his claim in March 2024 that “Haiti is legitimately infested with demonic voodoo,” complete with haunting references to supernatural incidents like “quasi-levitation” and Haitians turning into cats at night per Media Matters

He also implied that Haitian immigrants threatened to “become your masters” if former President Trump lost to Vice President Kamala Harris- comments widely denounced as racist and anti-immigrant per Medium

Kirk’s rhetoric extended beyond cultural attacks. In January 2024, he admitted he would question the qualifications of Black pilots—a remark many saw as reflecting racial bias in professional spaces as reported by Newsweek.

He also disparaged DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) programs as “anti-White” and criticized Martin Luther King Jr. as “awful,” labeling the Civil Rights Act a “huge mistake” that birthed a “permanent DEI-type bureaucracy,” arguing it had supplanted the U.S. Constitution as reported by WIRED.

In 2023, in Missouri, Kirk said according to the Springfield News Leader that immigration to the U.S. should be entirely stopped and any person who hated America or its allies should leave.

“There’s nothing racist or xenophobic about loving the country so much that you don’t want people who hate your country to come into your country,” Kirk was quoted as saying.

In an 80-some-minute speech in 2021, Kirk called George Floyd a “scumbag,” railed against urban areas — especially Minneapolis.

On Immigration:

Kirk frequently called for a halt to immigration, citing a perceived decline in American culture and national identity. He controversially noted that America was at its “peak” when immigration was halted for a 40-year period and the foreign-born population was at its lowest point.

He also strongly condemned illegal immigration, arguing that entering the country illegally is a criminal act and those who do so should be deported. Kirk often used biblical interpretations to argue that a Christian nation of laws must maintain order, stating that God does not smile upon chaos caused by uninvited entry into a country.

He maintained that immigrants should fully assimilate into American culture, rather than maintaining “hyphenated American” identities. He emphasized that speaking English is a critical component of becoming American. He also argued that a country cannot survive if it accepts people who do not share its core values.

Kirk also prioritized the needs of American citizens over those of people in other countries. He used the analogy of putting on one’s own oxygen mask first on an airplane, stating that America must prioritize its own citizens before helping others. This view underpinned his opposition to foreign aid and his skepticism of arguments that immigration benefits the U.S. economy. And he frequently challenged the idea that immigration is necessary for economic growth, especially in skilled labor fields. Instead of importing foreign labor, he suggested that the U.S. should invest in national training programs to prepare Americans for those jobs.

Legacy at Turning Point USA

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to promote conservative activism on college campuses and used it to inflame racial divides and stoke outrage. He became a prominent voice in right-wing media with a following among younger audiences. His stances on race, immigration, and DEI increasingly reflected a shift toward aggressive cultural critiques that energized some constituents but alienated others.

Broader Implications

Political analysts say Kirk’s passing raises urgent questions about political security, media ethics, and extremism. His track record of provocative commentary – now underscored by a sudden, violent death – demonstrates how incendiary rhetoric can leave lasting scars, especially for communities directly targeted in public discourse.

Continuing Investigation

Authorities urge eyewitnesses and media outlets to review any relevant footage that could assist with identifying the shooter.