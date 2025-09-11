Legendary Jamaican Jazz Maestro Monty Alexander Returns To Birdland For An Unforgettable Week Of Music

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, September 11, 2025: This September, New York’s jazz faithful are in for a treat, as one of the world’s most beloved pianists, the legendary Hon. Dr. Monty Alexander, C.D., O.J., returns to Birdland Jazz Club in the city he calls his “adopted hometown.”

The Grammy-nominated virtuoso, revered globally for fusing the soul of Jamaica with the improvisational fire of jazz, will bring his infectious spirit and boundless creativity to the stage, alongside bassist Luke Sellick and drummer Jason Brown. Together, the trio will perform from Tuesday, September 16th through Saturday, September 20th at the iconic venue, located at 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. nightly, Tuesday through Thursday, and 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, ensuring multiple opportunities to experience a master at work.

A Living History Of Jazz And Jamaica

Alexander’s artistry is as alive and dynamic today as it was when he first burst on to the scene as a teenager in Kingston, Jamaica. At just 16, he already had recordings on the Jamaican hit parade before making the leap to the United States. He landed in Miami in 1962 and by 1963, at only 19, had moved to New York City, where he was soon captivating audiences at Jilly’s, the legendary club owned by Frank Sinatra’s close confidant, Jilly Rizzo. That was 65 years ago, yet his performances remain as fresh and fiery as ever.

In every set, Alexander channels the rhythms of his homeland and blends them seamlessly with the grooves, melodies and harmonies of America’s greatest art form. Whether it’s the swing of the American songbook, the soul of the blues, the reverence of gospel, the inventiveness of bebop, or the pulsating vibes of reggae and calypso, Monty Alexander builds musical bridges that connect cultures and ignite audiences. Each note carries with it his Jamaican heritage and a message of unity, joy, and resilience.

His motto – “to build up the heat and kick up a storm” – is not just a phrase, but a promise. For audiences, it means being transported on a journey that is equal parts elegance, energy and exhilaration.

A Legacy Beyond Compare

With more than 75 albums to his name and countless performances across every major jazz festival and venue on the planet, Alexander’s reputation is firmly cemented as one of the greats. He was named the fifth greatest jazz pianist of all time in The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time (Hal Leonard Publishing), a recognition that underscores both his virtuosity and his influence.

His homeland of Jamaica has also celebrated him at the highest levels: in 2000, he was appointed Commander in the Order of Distinction (C.D.), and in 2022, he received the Order of Jamaica (O.J.) for his “sterling contributions to the promotion of Jamaican music and the jazz genre globally.” In 2018, the University of the West Indies awarded him an honorary doctorate (DLitt), recognizing not just his technical mastery, but also his cultural impact on generations of listeners.

Adding to his living legacy, the very trio that will join him on stage at Birdland – Sellick and Brown – also recorded with him on his most recent album, D-Day, which received multiple “Best of the Year” honors in France last year.

Birdland: A Perfect Stage For Monty’s Magic

Birdland Jazz Club, known as “The Jazz Corner of the World,” has long been a home for the greatest names in jazz. For Alexander, returning to this stage is more than tradition – it’s a homecoming. His Birdland shows attract loyal fans, new listeners and fellow musicians eager to be part of his musical storytelling. Now, 65 years since his first recordings, Alexander’s legacy continues to grow, inspiring new generations while captivating audiences worldwide.

Ticket Information

Tickets for this must-see residency are available now at birdlandjazz.com. With limited seating and Monty’s enduring popularity, early booking is strongly encouraged. Visit the official event page here or birdlandjazz.com/ 24 hours a day.

