News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 2, 2021: If you are planning to settle in the Caribbean, you might be on the hunt for a well-paying job which can pay all your bills and give you financial stability.

Although Caribbean nations are popular for offering jobs in the tourism sector, there are several other sectors which offer high paying jobs.

For example, nations like Trinidad, Tobago and Cayman Islands have well developed banking systems and trade sectors.

According to a report by Emolument, below are some of the high paying jobs in the Caribbean.

1. Financial Services

In simple terms, financial services comprise a broad range of services which are provided by the finance industry.

If you graduate with any specialization in financial services, you can expect to receive an average of $100,000 per year.

Some of the job positions in financial services include financial analyst, marketing manager, auditor, trader, and compliance officer.

2. Consulting & Accounting Services

Accounting consultants help their clients maintain efficient account practices. Accountant consultants make an average salary of $77,000 per year.

In order to run a successful consulting and accounting firm, it is essential that the employees of the firm do their duties in a timely manner.

3. Engineering

Engineering is a very broad field and depending upon the type of engineering you major in, you can expect to make an average salary of $71,000 per year.

Some of the highest paid engineering jobs are in petroleum engineering, computer engineering and aeronautical engineering.

4. IT & Software Development

People who work in the IT & software development field make an average salary of $69,000 per year.

Some of the job positions in this field include web developer, software developer, computer programmer and database administrator.

5. Healthcare

Healthcare workers make an average of $68,000 per year.

Popular job positions in the healthcare field include doctor, medical assistant, nurse practitioner and healthcare manager.

6. Logistics

You can expect to make an average salary of $67,000 per year if you work in the logistics sector.

Some of the well-known job positions are logistics manager, shipping manager and supply chain analyst.

If you have previous experience working in any of the above sectors, you can expect to receive a higher salary than the ones which are mentioned above.