News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 7, 2021: A common struggle of Caribbean and Latin American shoppers is finding brands that offer delivery to them. Online shoppers have all experienced the frustration of finding an item they like, going through the checkout process, to only then discover the store doesn’t ship to their country.

But there’s a new, free resource that makes it quick and easy to discover which stores and brands deliver to Latin America and the Caribbean.

WhatShipsWhere is a free shopping discovery tool that clearly indicates which countries a brand offers shipping. This discovery site focuses on fashion, beauty, and retail brands and currently catalogs nearly 1,000 stores offering Caribbean and Latin American delivery, including popular brands like Fenty Beauty, Shein, Nike, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Lululemon, Revolve, and Walmart.

On the site, each country has a page from which shoppers can discover brands that ship to them. Categories include baby/children, men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, department stores, home and kitchen brands, and some electronic brands. Popular pages include Costa Rica, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Dominican Republic ,Bolivia, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Caribbean residents can also join their country’s free email list to receive updates about new stores offering delivery, as well sale information for the popular brands.