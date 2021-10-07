News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 7, 2021: The popularity of Delta-8 THC is always on the rise. Found in tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, and several other products, Delta-8 THC is now available in ample quantities in places like cannabis dispensaries, tobacco shops, convenience stores, and gas stations throughout the US and beyond.

Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as Delta-8 THC, comes from the Cannabis sativa plant and is a psychoactive substance. We get hemp and marijuana from this substance. Delta-8 THC is one of the 100+ cannabinoids naturally produced by the cannabis plant. However, it is not found in significant amounts in the plant itself. As a result, concentrated Delta-8 THC is typically produced from hemp-derived CBD.

Delta-8 strains

So, are all Delta-8 the same? The simple answer to this question is ‘no.’ There are different Delta-8 strains available, and each offers a new experience. The three main Delta-8 strains are Sativa, Indica, and the Hybrid strain. You can also try free delta 8 samples online.

However, here are some of the underrated Delta-8 THC strains:

Underrated Delta-8 THC strains

Cookies

No, it is not the ones you bake in the oven and eat with hot chocolate. It comes from the Indica-dominant hemp flower. It gives a sweet flavor that acts as a perfect dessert after your dinner.

Gorilla Glue

It can give you a better kickstart than your cup of morning drink. Just consume this one, and you are ready to complete all your reports and presentations.

OG Kush

It is the most legendary strain known to give one of the best vaping experiences. OG Kush brings the best effects of both the Indica and Sativa worlds. It can also ease stress levels while boosting overall energy levels.

https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2021/03/18/19/11/delta-8-thc-6105640_960_720.jpg

Undercover Brother

Another underrated blending of this list is the Undercover Brother. It is produced from a classic cannabis strain and was first popularized in the late 80s. At present, the strain is enjoying consistent success but is often mischaracterized by a broader Delta-8 community.

It is a pure hybrid strain that offers the pop of motivation effect typical to pure Sativa strains. When consumed amidst the proper environment, Undercover Brother will rival any Delta-8 cartridge in the market when enhancing the user experience is concerned.

Orange Cream

Orange cream is one such blend that tends to get lost among the vast number of high-energy and citrus-flavored hybrids. It is too new to be recognized as a popular strain, and the name doesn’t turn any heads. However, many people seem to have fallen in love with this strain after the first time.

These are some of the hidden gems that you should know.