News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Oct. 14, 2024: As the U.S. continues to embrace marijuana legalization in many states, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) remains committed to its crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation. Recently, the GPF reported the destruction of approximately USD $12.7 million worth of marijuana found at an illegal farm in the Upper Berbice River region of the South American CARICOM nation.

According to the GPF, a team from the Narcotics Branch discovered four acres of marijuana during an eradication exercise in a location known as “Old Vigilante.” The farm contained around 12,000 plants ranging from three to seven feet tall. Nearby, officers found a makeshift camp measuring 40×20 feet, which served as a kitchen and drying area. Inside the camp, authorities discovered about 950 pounds of dried cannabis.

After photographing the farm and camp, the police destroyed the entire operation by fire. No arrests were made in connection with the incident.

In Guyana, cannabis remains illegal for cultivation, sale, and use. However, recent amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act have relaxed penalties for minor possession. Individuals caught with 30 grams or less now avoid prison time, though cannabis use remains highly regulated.

The 2021 amendment also expanded regulations to include designer drugs like ecstasy and methamphetamine. These changes aim to address the growing prevalence of new psychoactive substances, ensuring that those in possession face legal consequences. While Guyana’s approach to cannabis remains strict, the country is making adjustments to adapt to the evolving landscape of drug control.