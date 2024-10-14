News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Oct. 14, 2024: Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is making waves on the music charts once again, 13 years after his release from prison. The artist, known for his pioneering influence in the genre, continues to prove his dominance with his latest releases.

FLASHBACK – Vybz Kartel in New York City, New York, United States in a past photo. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kartel’s single “Comets” has been a massive hit, garnering 6.2 million views in just four weeks and holding the number one spot on YouTube for 25 consecutive days. His recent collaboration with his son, Likkle Addi, on the track “Motm” (Man of the Match) is also climbing the charts, reaching 1.6 million views in just nine days and currently occupying the top position on YouTube.

This surge in popularity reaffirms Vybz Kartel’s reign in the dancehall world, with his enduring influence inspiring a new generation of fans and musicians. The artist’s return to the music scene after his 13-year legal battle is nothing short of triumphant.

Adding to his musical success, Kartel has signed on for three upcoming concerts in Jamaica, Guyana, and the Bahamas. The international scene is also buzzing, with the artist confirming a performance in Kenya in 2025. Kartel acknowledged his deep connection with his African fans, stating, “The people of Kenya consider me one of their own.” One Kenyan fan even expressed the excitement surrounding his performance, comparing his arrival to a monumental event, highlighting the immense love for the artist in Africa.

Kartel was released from prison on July 31 after the Jamaican Court of Appeal ruled that he and three co-accused would not face a retrial for their murder charges, closing a 13-year chapter of trials and convictions.

The global buzz surrounding Kartel has even caught the attention of international stars like Cardi B, who declared him her “all-time favorite artist” and expressed her desire to collaborate with him on “the perfect song.”