By NAN Business Editor
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Caribbean’s economy is set to grow by 4.1 percent this year.
That’s according to the latest ‘Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2021: Labour dynamics and employment policies for sustainable and inclusive recovery beyond the COVID-19 crisis,’ from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
The fastest growing Caribbean Community nation will be Guyana with a growth forecast at 16 percent.
After Guyana, the country predicted to record the second highest growth in the region will be the Dominican Republic with 8 percent and Grenada with 4.7 percent.
The slowest growth nations according to ECLAC, will be Antigua and Barbuda, at 1 percent, and Trinidad and Tobago at 2.5 percent. Suriname is set to not grow at all, recording a negative growth of 1 percent while Haiti is also set to record a negative growth of -1.3 percent.
Here’s where the other countries are forecast to stack:
|Country
|Forecast Percentage Growth – 2021
|Dominica
|4.3
|Jamaica
|4
|Saint Lucia
|3.6
|Saint Kitts & Nevis
|3.3
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|3
|Barbados
|3
|Belize
|2.7
|The Bahamas
|2.3
|Cuba
|2.2