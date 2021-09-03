By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Caribbean’s economy is set to grow by 4.1 percent this year.

That’s according to the latest ‘Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2021: Labour dynamics and employment policies for sustainable and inclusive recovery beyond the COVID-19 crisis,’ from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The fastest growing Caribbean Community nation will be Guyana with a growth forecast at 16 percent.

After Guyana, the country predicted to record the second highest growth in the region will be the Dominican Republic with 8 percent and Grenada with 4.7 percent.

The slowest growth nations according to ECLAC, will be Antigua and Barbuda, at 1 percent, and Trinidad and Tobago at 2.5 percent. Suriname is set to not grow at all, recording a negative growth of 1 percent while Haiti is also set to record a negative growth of -1.3 percent.

Here’s where the other countries are forecast to stack: