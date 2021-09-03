By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: For a second year, COVID-19 has side-lined the biggest Caribbean carnival parade in New York City – the West Indian American Day carnival. Butorganizers are still celebrating with some cultural events this weekend.

According to officials of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, this year’s focus will beonly on events behind the Brooklyn Museum for COVID-19 negative fans who are masked or those who are vaccinated and masked.

These events include the Welcome Back! New York Carnival 2021 tonight, Friday, September 3rd from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Among the artists set to perform are Iwer George, the 2020 Power Soca Monarch Trinidad; Farmer Nappy, the 2021 Soca Monarch Trinidad; Linky First, (Mr. ‘Rock and Come In,’ from Jamaica and more! Get tickets at https://bit.ly/3yHopzp.

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 4th, WIADCA will present theVirtual International YOUTH FEST 2021 from 11 a.m. featuring the Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra, Kezia Sealy, Besties, KiMarli Jeffrey, Kamarly Simpson (Da Big Show), Kai-Anthony Salazar, A’Janae King-Fraser, Dabria Baptiste, Kurlise Bentham, Mitchila Williams, Shola Roberts Dance Troop, Impression Dance Theater and Batingua Arts. Virtual admission via www.wiadcacarnival.org.

From 7 p.m. to midnight, the group will present PAN with live performances from New York’s premiere bands like D’Radoes, Meyer Levin Steelband Orchestra, Hearts of Steel, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra, Metro Steel Orchestra, Khuentertainment and Harmony Music Makers, this event offers patrons an immersive 360-degree viewing experience. Don’t miss your chance to select a winner with a coveted People’s Choice Award! Get tickets on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3yHUIya

On Labor Monday, September 6th from11 a.m. – 6 p.m., organizers will host JUS’ LIKE MAS’ in partnership the Brooklyn Museum.

For more see wiadcacarnival.org.