By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: The Heritage Foundation is out with its Index of Economic Freedom rank for 184 global economies, which covers 12 freedoms – from property rights to financial freedom. The report shows that while many Caribbean nations, with the exception of a few, are ranking extremely high on Tax Burden and Investment Freedoms, most with the exception of Dominica at 51 percent, scored 50 percent or below when it comes to government integrity.

Here’s where the Caribbean ranks on some of these important freedoms, with scores closer to 100 proving economic freedom.