Here's Where Caribbean Countries Rank On Economic Freedom

Customers wait in line to enter a Banco Metroplitano bank branch in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The pandemic devastated Cuba's economy and as tourism dried up, the economy shrank 11% in 2020, according to Economy Minister Alejandro Gil. Photographer: Natalia Favre/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: The Heritage Foundation is out with its Index of Economic Freedom rank for 184 global economies, which covers 12 freedoms – from property rights to financial freedom. The report shows that while many Caribbean nations, with the exception of a few, are ranking extremely high on Tax Burden and Investment Freedoms, most with the exception of Dominica at 51 percent, scored 50 percent or below when it comes to government integrity.

Here’s where the Caribbean ranks on some of these important freedoms, with scores closer to 100 proving economic freedom.

CountryOverallGovernment IntegrityTax BurdenInvestment Freedom
Barbados6550.279.370
Cuba28.1 48.747.110
Belize57.536.378.755
Dominica53517070
Dominican Republic62.1 34.691.770
Guyana57.438.564.655
Haiti50.82280.245
Jamaica6947.779.780
Saint Lucia67.544.676.965
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines66.348.774.970
Suriname46.438.57040
The Bahamas64.647.597.150
Trinidad And Tobago5936.479.560

