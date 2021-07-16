Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 16, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a company in Massachusetts for using his image as the character Borat, and his catchphrase “It’s Nice!” to promote cannabis.

American rapper and record producer Travis Scott, is the latest celeb to join the booming marijuana industry. The musician teamed up with Connected Cannabis to create and launch a new cannabis line dubbed Cactus Farms.

Justin Bieber reportedly splashed out over $1,000 to buy cannabis products this week. The singer, 27, was spotted at the Wonderbrett recreational cannabis store in Los Angeles and is said to opted for Wonderbrett’s peach OZ fruit purée edibles and one of every Wonderbrett strain, including Pink Picasso, OZ Kush, Pineapple OG and Orange Sunset.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a group of other Senate Democrats introduced draft legislation on Wednesday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by striking it from the federal controlled substances list.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has made it clear that the U.S. has played a key role in placing marijuana on the list of prohibited substances for international athletes – and it still has a seat at the table if it wants a policy change. WADA was responding to two US lawmakers’ letters about the suspension of U.S. runner Sha’Carri Richardson over a positive cannabis test.

The Uruguayan government is considering proposed changes to regulations which, if approved, will result in the legalization of edible non-psychoactive cannabis products.

The global cannabis market has been estimated to reach a value of USD 19.89 billion in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Medical Marijuana Inc., (MJNA), Constellation Brand, (STZ) and Cannabis Sativa Inc, (CBDS)