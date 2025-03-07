News Americas, New York, NY, March 6, 2025: Caribbean-born U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat has become the target of a controversial attack by House Republicans’ campaign arm, which labeled the Dominican-American lawmaker an “illegal immigrant,” sparking outrage from top Democrats.

FLASHBACK – Caribbean born U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) speaks during a Congressional Hispanic Caucus news conference at the House Triangle on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus addressed Trump’s first month in office and his policies. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) took aim at Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) after he delivered the Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress earlier this week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NRCC claimed, “Democrats literally chose an illegal immigrant to give their response to President Trump’s address.”

Espaillat, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic as a child, has long been open about his journey from an undocumented immigrant to a U.S. citizen and member of Congress. He and his family overstayed a tourist visa but received green cards within a year, and he has now been a naturalized U.S. citizen for decades.

Democrats Condemn GOP Attack

The NRCC’s remarks were swiftly denounced by top Democratic leaders, who called the attack racist and misleading. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted the post, stating, “These people are disgusting.”

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin accused the GOP of embracing bigotry, writing, “They wear their racism like a badge of honor—absolutely despicable!” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) called for accountability, tweeting, “Whoever is the intern @NRCC that tweeted this racist shit needs to be fired.”

Espaillat, who was born in the Dominican Republic and serves as chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has not responded publicly to the attack, but he has consistently championed immigrant rights and clashed with Trump over immigration policies since first taking office.

NRCC Doubles Down

Despite the backlash, the NRCC stood by its comments, dismissing criticism from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who called the attack “vile, ignorant, and racist.”

In response, NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella fired back, arguing that “Democrats caring more about policing words instead of policing our border shows just how out of touch they are.”

A History of Tensions

This latest attack is not the first time Congressman Adriano Espaillat – the first Dominican-American member of Congress- has found himself at odds with Trump and the GOP over immigration policies.

As a progressive lawmaker, he has championed immigration reform, DACA protections, and pathways to citizenship, making him a frequent target of Republican criticism. With racial and immigration tensions playing a major role in Trump’s re-election bid, the attack on Espaillat signals a deepening divide over who belongs in America – a question that millions of Caribbean and Latin American immigrants now face amid the 2025 political landscape.