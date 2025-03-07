News Americas, New York, NY, March 6, 2025: For the second time in weeks the government of the Turks and Caicos has had to deal with SpaceX debris falling out of the sky. The government tonight again had to issue an urgent advisory following the mid-air explosion of SpaceX’s Starship during its latest test flight from Texas on March 6th. Debris also fell on the Bahamas.

A statement posted to the Turks and Caicos government’s official Instagram account confirmed that officials are in contact with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), SpaceX, and UK agencies to determine the position of any debris from the spacecraft.

“We wish to advise the public that this evening’s SpaceX launch appears to have broken up in flight. We are in contact with the US FAA, SpaceX, and UK agency leads to confirm the position. Post-incident protocols have been engaged. The National Security Secretariat will continue to keep the public apprised as we work to ensure the safety and security of our Islands,” the statement read.

History of SpaceX Debris in Turks and Caicos

It is not yet clear whether debris has reached the archipelago, but this is not the first time SpaceX’s Starship has posed a potential risk to the region. So who will be paying for the clean-up? Will it be the SpaceX owner and chainsaw swinging DOGE head, Elon Musk?

In January 2025, a previous Starship failure resulted in debris falling onto the Turks and Caicos Islands, with volunteers collecting wreckage from beaches, roads, and private properties. One car in South Caicos was struck, though no injuries were reported at the time.

Starship’s Latest Failure Sparks Concerns

Thursday’s test flight from Texas saw SpaceX’s massive Starship exploded minutes after lift-off, marking the second major failure in just two months.

The FAA temporarily halted air traffic in parts of Florida due to the risk of falling debris.

Videos on social media captured fiery debris streaking across the skies near South Florida, the Bahamas, and Turks & Caicos.

SpaceX lost contact with Starship shortly before it spun out of control and exploded.

Despite the ongoing investigation into January’s failed launch, the FAA allowed this test to proceed after SpaceX claimed vehicle upgrades had been made.

Officials Urge Caution

Authorities in Turks and Caicos continue to monitor the situation, urging residents to stay alert for any potential debris and report any unusual objects found on land or in the ocean.

With SpaceX’s test flights continuing to raise safety concerns, the latest incident has once again put the spotlight on the risks posed to Caribbean nations in the path of falling debris and the cost of clean up.