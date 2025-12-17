News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 17, 2025: The governments of Antigua & Barbuda and Dominica have both expressed stunned disbelief after both countries were slapped with a partial Trump travel ban on Tuesday.

The proclamation, issued by the White House is the “RESTRICTING AND LIMITING THE ENTRY OF FOREIGN NATIONALS TO PROTECT THE SECURITY OF THE UNITED STATES” proclamation.

US President Donald Trump points to attendees during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2025, the same day he expanded on a travel ban. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda says it is actively engaged in urgent diplomatic discussions with the United States following President Donald Trump’s latest executive order restricting or limiting entry for nationals of several Caribbean Community, (CARICOM) countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Haiti.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, confirmed Wednesday that he has initiated discussions with the U.S. State Department to seek clarity on the scope and basis of the restrictions, particularly regarding the status of visas issued before December 31, 2025.

“Our general objective is to engage fully with the U.S. Government to discuss the concern expressed about the basis for the visa restrictions, namely that Antigua and Barbuda has historically had Citizenship by Investment without residency,” Sir Ronald said in a statement. “Our efforts are directed at reaching understandings that would allow for the restoration of visas to Antigua and Barbuda nationals.”

The U.S. proclamation cites concerns that Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs without mandatory residency requirements pose challenges to screening and vetting processes, potentially allowing individuals from restricted countries to obtain alternative passports and circumvent U.S. travel controls.

However, Prime Minister Gaston Browne rejected the characterization, saying it does not reflect Antigua and Barbuda’s current legal framework.

“That assertion does not reflect the present reality of our laws,” Browne said, noting that over the past year his government has worked “closely and constructively” with multiple U.S. agencies to strengthen safeguards within the country’s CBI program.

As part of those reforms, Antigua and Barbuda’s Parliament recently passed comprehensive legislation enhancing due diligence, transparency, enforcement, and information-sharing. Crucially, the reforms include a mandatory 30-day physical residency requirement for citizenship applicants.

“It is therefore an error to state that Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme operates without a residency requirement,” Browne emphasized.

The Prime Minister also revealed that Sir Ronald Sanders was informed by U.S. State Department officials that they were themselves surprised by the proclamation and had received no prior notice of its issuance.

Browne said he will write directly to President Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, offering full cooperation to address any concerns and seeking the restoration of all visa categories.

“Antigua and Barbuda values its relationship with the United States, a relationship grounded in long-standing ties of friendship, shared democratic values, and close people-to-people connections,” Browne said, noting that the U.S. remains the country’s largest trading partner and enjoys a substantial trade surplus with the twin-island state.

DOMINICA

Meanwhile, Dominica has also moved swiftly to engage U.S. authorities. In a statement Tuesday night, the Government of Dominica said it is seeking formal clarification on the scope and implications of the measures, which are scheduled to take effect January 1, 2026.

The Roosevelt Skerrit administration said it is actively engaging officials at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, to assess how the restrictions may affect Dominican travelers, students, families, and existing visa holders.

“The Government understands the concern this announcement may cause and wishes to reassure all Dominicans that this matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness and urgency,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Under the executive order issued Tuesday, Dec. 16th, entry into the United States for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica is suspended for immigrant visas and several nonimmigrant categories, including B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas, with reduced validity for other visa types where permitted by law.

President Donald Trump said the restrictions are part of a broader effort to protect U.S. national security and public safety, arguing that some countries continue to exhibit deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing.

While Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, faces partial restrictions, Haiti faces a full restriction, alongside several African and Middle Eastern nations.

Caribbean governments have stressed that they remain committed to cooperation, transparency, and constructive dialogue, as they work to protect the interests of their citizens and preserve long-standing diplomatic and economic ties with the United States.