The Setai Expands Global Footprint with New Luxury Resort in St. Maarten, The Setai St. Maarten

News Americas, MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, Thurs. December 18, 2025: The Setai Hotels, one of the world’s most celebrated names in luxury hospitality and Toronto-based Altree Developments, a leader in international real estate, today announced a strategic partnership and the next chapter in its global expansion.

Vie L’Ven is evolving into its next chapter through a new partnership with The Setai, the globally celebrated hospitality brand known for its refined approach to service and design. The primary hotel will now debut as The Setai St. Maarten, a luxurious 205-key and private villas set along the pristine shores of Indigo Bay. This collaboration marks The Setai’s highly anticipated Caribbean debut and a major step in the brand’s continued growing international portfolio. Expanding beyond its established destinations in the U.S. and the Middle East, this partnership brings together The Setai’s legacy of refined hospitality with Altree’s vision for world-class residential development, merging two forces known for excellence in design, service and craftsmanship. Construction is underway, with completion expected for 2028.

​​“We are thrilled to bring The Setai to the shores of St. Maarten, a destination that perfectly complements our vision of timeless luxury and cultural inspiration,” said the Nakash Family, owners of The Setai. “This project marks an exciting next chapter for our brand as we continue to grow globally, always guided by the principles of authenticity, sophistication, and unparalleled guest experience.”

Committed to redefining Caribbean luxury, the concept for The Setai St. Maarten has been brought to life by renowned partners Studio Munge, HKS Architects and Leading Hotels of The World, all of whom have been recognized globally for their dedication to creating world-class properties.

The Resort offerings will remain anchored with signature amenities that will include a beach club with dedicated cabanas and butler service, a Les Clefs d’Or concierge team, three pools, including an adults-only oasis, a 30,000 square foot Destination Spa, tennis and pickleball courts, on-beach water sports, a children’s playroom, childcare programs and access to a protected nature reserve.

Extending this same standard of excellence to its culinary program, the resort will feature five restaurant concepts, including Ocean Grill Beach Club and Jaya, both inspired by the acclaimed culinary concepts of The Setai, Miami Beach.

Zev Mandelbaum, President and CEO of Altree Developments, shared, “From the very beginning, our vision has been to create something extraordinary for the island. Teaming up with the Nakash family to bring The Setai’s first Caribbean property to life allows us to honor St. Maarten’s beauty and distinct character while shaping a new level of hospitality for the region.”

Blending The Setai’s renowned standard of luxury with the natural beauty of the Caribbean, the resort will feature both residential and hotel accommodations. The Setai St. Maarten will offer an array of spacious one to four-bedroom layouts, spanning from approximately 620 to over 2,000+ square feet and dual key residence options expanding up to 6,000 square feet.

The debut of The Setai St. Maarten marks a defining moment for the island, introducing a level of craftsmanship and service that will position St. Maarten among the world’s most distinguished luxury destinations.

For The Setai St. Maarten sales inquiries, contact Sales Representatives:

Anne-Wytske Hoekstra ([email protected])

Shirley van der Borden ([email protected])

You can also call +1-721-544-1545, visit thesetaistmaarten.com, or tour the model suite at the presentation gallery on Indigo Bay Boulevard, St. Maarten. You can find The Setai St. Maarten on Instagram and Facebook.

About Altree Developments

Altree Developments is a leader in the international real estate landscape, rooted in a 70-year multi-generational family legacy in the development industry. Under the visionary leadership of Zev Mandelbaum, Altree is redefining urban living by transforming strategic residential and commercial sites into leading destinations. With an admirable portfolio that includes ultra-luxury condominiums and expansive master-planned communities, Altree’s influence stretches across some of the most coveted addresses in Canada, America, and now, Saint Maarten. Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and luxury, Altree’s projects are designed to stand the test of time, offering unparalleled value and shaping the future of urban living. For more information, visit altreedevelopments.com.

About The Setai Hotels

The Setai Hotels is a collection of privately owned hotels that represent a vision of unprecedented luxury and service, with a calm and serene ambiance at the heart of each property. The hotels offer connectivity to their host cities while also creating a discreet escape and utmost privacy for its guests. Its Miami Beach flagship holds membership with The Leading Hotels of the World; is recognized as an AAA Five Diamond hotel and Michelin Guide Key holder; and has been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as by the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award consecutively since 2015. In 2018, the brand introduced the luxury, sophistication and renowned service to Tel Aviv as a LHW hotel in the historic old Jaffa region, followed by a third location in the Sea of Galilee. Looking ahead, the Setai St. Maarten is anticipated to open in 2028 as a LHW property. For more information, visit thesetaihotel.com.