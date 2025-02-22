By Kishma Isaac

News Americas, BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, Sat. Feb. 22, 2025: Some question whether the World Bank’s report on the Caribbean education crisis is as dire as it seems, given our limited resources and the remarkable achievements of scholars trained on our shores. Yet, compared to 15 years ago, we cannot deny that our region is falling behind in literacy, numeracy, infrastructure, and technology while neglecting special education. But the deeper issue is less what students know – and more what they can’t do. In today’s world, memorizing facts is outdated. Those who know sustained success think, create, and solve problems.

If we want our students to thrive, we must start with our teachers. First, current teachers need retraining to focus on real-world skills. Subject-based qualifications alone are no longer enough. A science teacher should help students design experiments and build models, requiring the application of knowledge beyond memorizing formulas. A business teacher should guide students in launching startups, not just analyzing case studies. Classrooms must be alive with creativity, collaboration, and hands-on learning.

Second, teacher training programs must change. Future educators shouldn’t just specialize in subjects – they should graduate with skills that match today’s world. A literature teacher should be certified in digital storytelling and AI-driven learning. A math teacher should be trained in coding and financial literacy. This shift ensures that students leave school with certifications in what they can do, which is far more valuable than high grades in what they merely know.

Of course, change is never easy. Schools are already underfunded, teachers are overworked, and policymakers often resist new ideas. But if we continue down the same path, we will keep getting the same results – students who struggle to compete globally. Governments must invest less in buildings and more in teacher innovation, technology, and modern learning methods.

The next generation and the generation after next are those who will innovate, solve problems, and create value in their communities. Caribbean education must shift from memorization to mastery, from repetition to real-world readiness. We have the talent. We have the potential. Now, we need the courage to change.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Teacher Kishma Isaac is dedicated to transforming Caribbean education. With over 17 years of classroom experience, she is a published author and a passionate advocate for equipping students with the tools to spark creativity, confidence, and competence—helping them to learn and lead purpose-driven lives.