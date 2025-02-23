News Americas, New York, NY, Sun. Feb. 23, 2025: MSNBC is canceling The ReidOut, the primetime political commentary show hosted by Guyanese roots journalist Joy-Ann M. Lomena-Reid, as part of a major programming shakeup at the network. The announcement came ironically on the same day Guyana marks its 55th Republic anniversary.

Joy Reid, the Guyanese roots host of MSNBC is host of The ReidOut is out. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Reid’s final episode is set to air this upcoming week, with MSNBC planning to replace her 7 p.m. slot with a new show co-hosted by Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele – who currently co-anchor The Weekend.

The cancellation of Reid’s show, which has been on air since 2020, comes amid a broader restructuring at MSNBC following the recent appointment of Rebecca Kutler as the network’s president. Kutler replaced Rashida Jones, who stepped down after nearly four years in the role.

In addition to Reid’s departure, MSNBC’s primetime lineup will see further changes, with Alex Wagner – who currently hosts a four-night-a-week program at 9 p.m. – expected to shift into a contributor role.

Kutler’s leadership comes at a challenging time for MSNBC, as the network prepares to separate from NBC News and become part of a newly publicly traded company. Reports indicate that MSNBC is expected to lose 10.5% of its subscribers between the end of 2023 and 2025, according to market research firm Kagan. Kutler has expressed intentions to establish an independent news-gathering division for MSNBC, reflecting the network’s evolving identity.

Reid, a longtime political analyst and one of MSNBC’s most high-profile Black female anchors, gained prominence for her unapologetically progressive commentary. However, ratings for The ReidOut have reportedly declined, with viewership down 28% in February compared to the same period last year, according to Nielsen data.

Born to a Guyanese mother and a Congolese father, Reid has had a distinguished career in journalism, previously hosting The Reid Report and AM Joy before launching The ReidOut. She has also authored several books, including Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons, and the Racial Divide and The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

While Reid’s future plans remain unclear, her departure marks a significant shift at MSNBC, as the network navigates a period of transition and restructuring.