a-silent-cry-suicide-in-the-caribbean

By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 24, 2025: Last week, my younger sister, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses, shared a heartbreaking story that shook me to my core. Her only daughter, Nikko, had just returned from a short break when she learned that her high school friend had taken his own life. The news was shocking – no signs, no warnings, just a devastating finality. This tragic event, though it happened in the United States, forced me to confront a painful truth: suicide is a universal problem. Its impact is alarming in the Caribbean, one that has stolen too many lives in silence.

Suicide in the Caribbean has been rising at an unsettling rate, with Guyana, Jamaica, and The Bahamas reporting some of the most troubling trends. Guyana, with 40.9 deaths per 100,000 people, holds one of the highest suicide rates globally, with Indo-Guyanese men disproportionately affected. Jamaica recorded 67 suicides in 2024, its highest in 25 years, with men making up 91% of cases. The Bahamas saw a 25% drop in suicide deaths in 2023, yet suicide attempts skyrocketed by 86%, rising from 43 in 2022 to 80 in 2023, with more women attempting suicide but more men completing it. Research points to several root causes, including untreated mental health disorders, economic hardship, academic pressure, social isolation, and unresolved trauma.

Many individuals suffer in silence due to stigma surrounding mental health, fearing judgment from family, church, and society. At home, parents and guardians should watch for warning signs – sudden withdrawal, changes in behavior, giving away possessions, or expressing feelings of hopelessness. In schools and churches, teachers, pastors, and youth leaders must be alert to drastic shifts in mood, declining academic performance, or troubling social media posts. Communities, too, must break the culture of secrecy and listen when someone hints at distress.

Intervention before a crisis unfolds is critical. Families should create safe spaces where children and teens feel heard and supported. Schools must implement mental health education and peer support programs to help students manage stress and emotional struggles. Churches can play a vital role by fostering open discussions on mental wellness and faith-based coping strategies. At a community level, helplines, mentorship programs, and accessible counseling services can provide much-needed support. In the painful event that suicide does occur, families, students, and church groups must offer compassion instead of blame. Grief counseling, memorial services that promote healing, and support groups for survivors can help rebuild shattered hearts and prevent further loss.

The grim reality is reflected in data across the Caribbean. Barbados, lacking specific recent rates, has seen a surge in mental health concerns, prompting the launch of Lifeline Barbados, which received over 300 calls in two months. Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis have seen troubling spikes in youth suicides. Haiti’s political turmoil and economic instability have deepened despair, leading to increased self-harm cases. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Saba, the USVI, and Tortola are not exempt, with growing reports of depression and suicide attempts among young people. These statistics represent sons, daughters, friends, and community members whose voices were never fully heard. However, there is hope. Spiritually, we are reminded in Psalm 34:18 that “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psychologically, healing begins with conversation, connection, and professional care.

To address this crisis, Caribbean governments must take decisive action. They must invest in national mental health policies that make counseling and psychiatric services widely available. Education Ministers should integrate mental wellness programs into schools, equipping students with coping skills before problems escalate. Faith-based organizations and local communities must lead destigmatization efforts, ensuring that no one suffers in silence. Suicide is preventable. How so? We must actively listen, urgently act, and create a culture where seeking help is seen as healing strength, not harrowing weakness.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a global leadership strategist, mental wellness advocate, and international educator with deep roots in the Caribbean. A Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia-trained sought-after speaker and consultant, he specializes in community resilience, crisis intervention, and sustainable development. With over three decades of experience in education and human development, he is committed to equipping leaders, families, and institutions with the tools needed to foster mental wellness and prevent suicide.