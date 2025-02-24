News Americas, New York, NY, February 24, 2025: The EU-LAC Digital Accelerator has launched its 3rd Open Call, inviting business partnerships across the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe to apply. The initiative seeks collaborations between corporates facing digital challenges and startups or innovative SMEs offering solutions.

This year, the accelerator is expanding its focus to HealthTech, in addition to CleanTech and Smart Production, creating new opportunities for Caribbean businesses to innovate and scale.

To qualify, partnerships must consist of at least one corporate and one startup from two of the three eligible regions – the Caribbean, Latin America, or the European Union.

Selected participants will receive in-kind acceleration services valued at up to €30,000, with an increased amount of €40,000 if a Caribbean partner is involved. These services include:

✅ A customized acceleration roadmap

✅ Design and implementation of a proof-of-concept

✅ Validation of a business model

✅ Investment and scaling readiness assessment

The EU-LAC Digital Accelerator is committed to fostering cross-regional innovation by supporting corporate-startup partnerships until they are investment-ready.

How to Apply?

Interested partnerships can submit their application in just five minutes via the EU-LAC Digital Accelerator website. A detailed “Guidelines for Applicants” document is also available to provide essential information.

For more details, contact the EU-LAC Digital Accelerator team.